On five occasions during the year—area and state duals, and area, sectionals and state traditional—the state is reminded of Bartow County’s wrestling prowess.

That was once again the case this weekend as 27 Bartow wrestlers qualified for the state traditional tournament out of sectionals from Adairsville, Cartersville, Cass and Woodland.

Woodland and Cass each sent 11 out of the Class 5A sectionals at Buford, while Cartersville qualified three at Woodward Academy and Adairsville two at Bremen.

The 27 wrestlers from Bartow will compete next weekend at the Macon Coliseum for individual state championships.

In addition to the qualifiers, there were also five sectional champs from Bartow. Woodland’s Kyle Gollhofer placed first at 113 pounds, Jesus Montero won at 120 and Cody Cochran won at 152. Cass’ Tripp Breeden at 220 and Seven Richards at 285 took home first place as well.

For Woodland and Cass, the 11 wrestlers will set the two Area 7-AAAAA teams up well for a possible run at a team state championship. However, Buford will send all 14 of its wrestlers to the state traditional tournament and seven of Buford’s wrestlers will go as sectional champs.

Woodland lost to Buford in the state duals finals, but hopes to contend with the Wolves this time around.

“They’re going to have three more guys than us, but we could easily close the gap by scoring some extra bonus points and stuff like that,” Tramutola said of Woodland’s chances of beating Buford. “That’s not an insurmountable number by any means. We have to have our 11 guys get there and wrestle to their ability. If we can do that, I think we’ll be in great shape Saturday night. But it’s going to take a focused effort for sure.”

“I think if we all wrestle like they have the past two weekends, we have a chance of being somewhere in the team race,” Cass head coach D.L. Koontz said. “I’m not saying we’re definitely going to be making a push for the top spot, but I think we can definitely finish in the top four.”

Adairsville will send 160-pound Bryce Burgess to state with his third-place finish at sectionals and Nic Jackson with his fourth place finish at 170 to Macon as well. Kyle Cain will be an alternate with his fifth-place at 152 pounds. Class 3A only takes four wrestlers from sectional to state, while Class 4A and up each take eight.

“We only brought three to the tournament, so to advance two, plus an alternate, it’s not bad,” Adairsville coach Ryan Torrence said.

Cartersville, meanwhile, qualified three wrestlers for state. Robby Earick at 132 pounds placed fourth, Jonathan De La Cruz at 220 placed fifth and Carlos Aborresco at 170 placed eighth. The Canes will have two more alternates, as Caz Smith at 106 placed ninth, as did Rafael Lopez at heavyweight.

Cass sent 11 wrestlers, and none of them placed any worse than sixth. In addition to champs Richards and Breeden, Chance Scrutchins made the finals at 182. Cass also had two third-place finishers in Houston Jones at 170 and Ben Mills at 103. Fourth-place finishers from Cass included Jaylen Callahan at 145 and Kendall Arnold at 152. Freshman Reed Davis placed fifth at 195, and Nick Mills at 106, Alex Depasquala at 120 and Garrett Moore at 160 each placed sixth.

“I thought we might get all 11 through, but I was thinking we would definitely take 10, but the 11th one it might be just a young guy getting bumped up a weight class. But [Reed Davis] made the semifinals before he even lost, so he definitely did a good job,” Koontz said of sending 11. “They all wrestled hard. That’s for sure, especially those young guys, because you never know what they’re going to do, being freshmen in the sectional tournament.”

For Woodland, Gollhofer and Cochran will be looking for their second and third individual state championships, respectively, next weekend at Macon, while Montero will be looking for his first. Montero pinned each of his opponents during sectionals.

In addition to those three sectional champs, Vinny Rosati was second at 126 and Dawson Woods was second at 132.

Hunter Hardin also had a strong tournament and placed third at 220, while Gavin Nix took fourth at 106 and Kyle Veley was fourth at 138.

Christian Fisher at 160 and Kurtis Feanny at 285 both placed fourth at area, but illustrating the quality of the area, each only dropped one spot to fifth at sectionals.

Jacob Frye rounded out the top 11 as he placed seventh at 170.

“I thought the 11 we took we could get out. We had two No. 4 seeds coming out of our region, but they were at a weight class where we had some good kids in our region,” Tramutola said of taking 11 to state. “Obviously, with Cochran, Montero and Gollhofer winning the tournament, those are the [top performances that] come to mind, but a kid like Kurtis and Christian Fisher, finishing fourth in our region and coming in fifth in the sectionals [were strong performances].”