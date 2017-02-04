RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville's T.J. Horton shoots a floater during his 24-point, 13-rebound performance Saturday against Central, Carrollton at the Storm Center.

Even in a game that didn’t mean anything in terms of seeding, T.J. Horton saw his team struggling and provided a pick-me-up.

Horton scored 24 points, 12 in the third quarter, and grabbed 13 rebounds as Cartersville (18-5, 9-3) beat Central, Carrollton 74-65 on Saturday.

“He’s so active and plays hard all the time, and that rubs off on everybody else,” Cartersville coach Mike Tobin said about Horton. “He’s usually up top on defense ... and I thought that was what we did, the biggest difference was defensively in the second half, a lot more intensity.”

The Canes had beaten Central 77-40 on the road just two weeks prior, but this one was tied 33-33 with seconds to go until halftime until Cartersville’s Perignon Dyer was fouled while attempting an end-of-half heave from just inside half-court.

Dyer hit all three free throws for a 36-33 halftime lead, and the Lions never got closer as Horton took over the third quarter.

The Canes led 56-44 after that third quarter and even more early in the fourth until coach Tobin brought in the JV to give his rotation some rest after playing three games in three days.

Tobin said that was a factor in the slow start, as Cartersville led by just three after both the first (14-11) and second (36-33) quarters.

“Our guys were tired,” Tobin said. “The game, seeding-wise, it meant nothing, so I thought that had a lot to do with it.”

Central’s Josh McLendon was on fire in the first half, scoring six in the first quarter and then 11 more in the second. He finished with 21.

Jaylon Pugh kept pace in the first half for the Canes, scoring all 12 of his points in the first two quarters.

He was held scoreless in the second half, but Horton picked up the slack.

He opened the second half with a beautiful Eurostep for a layup, and kept attacking the basket, finishing floaters and layups through traffic.

Central didn’t go down easily, as Jarrod Jackson scored 13 of his 17 in the second half for the Lions, but the third quarter was enough to put Cartersville over the top.

JaCorey Johns scored 13 and had five rebounds for Cartersville. The young post player continued to impress.

“He had some big rebounds and finishes well around the basket,” Tobin said. “JKobe [Orr] was out, he had a little leg injury, so JaCorey played a lot more minutes with him out.”

The win didn’t affect playoff seeding, which has Cartersville as the No. 3 seed in Region 5-AAAA. The Canes play the winner of Monday’s Chapel Hill-Central game on Wednesday at home at 7:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to the state tournament.

“Obviously, Wednesday’s a huge game,” Tobin said. “We’ve got to be ready to play because both the teams we’re going to be playing, we’ve beaten twice. It’s tough beating a team three times.”