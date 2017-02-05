RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

The Cartersville girls basketball team is peaking at the right time and heading into the region tournament on a roll.

The Lady Canes (10-15, 4-9) beat Central, Carrollton 59-52 on Saturday to avenge an earlier 54-42 loss and finish out their regular season with back-to-back wins.

“We’re starting to play more consistently,” Cartersville coach Cindy Moore said. “We’re not having those extended amounts of poor play.”

Madison McKinney hit high notes before the game and clutch shots during, singing the national anthem and then going on to score 23 points with eight rebounds.

She scored five straight points at the start of the fourth quarter, hitting a 3 with 7:15 left for a 45-40 lead that bought the Lady Canes some breathing room.

That came after she scored eight points in the third quarter to help turn a 28-23 halftime deficit to a 40-38 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“We like it when Madison gets some high-percentage shots in the lane,” Moore said. “I think that helps her relax a little bit and she did that.”

The Lady Canes started well on senior night, with some encouraging signs from their seniors. McKinney had four points and four rebounds in the first, and Monica Motuba had four points, five rebounds and two assists as Cartersville took a 15-12 lead after one.

But as coach Moore went to her bench in the second quarter, Central began to fight back.

Lady Lions’ star Alexis Farley hit three 3s in the quarter, the last after grabbing an offensive rebound and dribbling back behind the 3-point line, and Central led 28-23 at the break.

That was the cue for McKinney to take over, though, and she did, scoring eight of Cartersville’s 17 in the third quarter.

Following her flurry to start the fourth, Motuba and India Reid saw the game out for the Lady Canes.

Reid had seven to match Motuba, while senior Chloe Davis scored six, including picking Farley’s pocket and driving for a layup in the fourth.

“I thought she played very well tonight defensively, and she hit three shots that were at really clutch times for her to have a basket,” Moore said about Davis.

The win means that Cartersville is the No. 5 seed in Region 5-AAAA, important because it allows the Lady Canes to miss the 6-7 game and clinch a berth to the state tournament with just one win.

They’ll go for that win Tuesday, when they take on Troup County at LaGrange.

After losing to the Lady Tigers 59-36 on Jan. 17, Cartersville struck back with a 58-51 win on Friday, pointing towards another close game next week.

“We’ve given ourself an opportunity here at the end of the season by playing pretty good basketball,” Moore said. “We’ll hope we can continue it.”