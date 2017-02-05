After a 47-35 home loss to Christian Heritage Saturday, the Excel girls basketball team ended the regular season on a six-game losing streak.

Christian Heritage got out to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter as Rylie Boston scored the only basket for Excel in the period.

Brighton McCollum keyed a second-quarter comeback, though, scoring nine of her team-high 13 points in the second to bring Excel within a score of 16-16 at halftime.

Excel then took the lead after the third quarter, 31-27. Kalli Beth Scheff scored five of her eight points in the quarter and Boston scored five of her nine.

Excel would go cold in the fourth, however, scoring just two baskets by Boston and Landry McCollum, while Christian Heritage scored 20 in the final stanza to win.

Christian Heritage’s Kelsey Schellen scored nine of her game-high 15 in the fourth.

Excel now drops to 10-10 with the loss. It is the first time in program history that the Lady Eagles have strung together back-to-back 10-win seasons. They won 12 games in 2015-16, but that was with a 25-game regular season schedule.

The six-game losing streak all but ends hopes of making the state tournament, as the Lady Eagles came into the week ranked No. 26 in the GHSA Class A Private Power Ratings, but have lost all three games since and only 24 teams make state.

Excel will still likely be in the Region 6-A tournament, which begins Tuesday at Darlington. However, there the Lady Eagles will take on St. Francis in the first round. St. Francis is the No. 1-ranked team in Class A.

Excel is tied with Bowdon for the fourth spot in the sub-region standings at 6-8, but the Lady Eagles have the tiebreaker because Bowdon and Excel split their two games during the year and Excel has a win against the highest-seeded team, Gordon Lee.