The Georgia Highlands baseball team didn’t get a sweep out of its opening series this weekend, but the Chargers came about as close as you can to breaking out the brooms without actually doing it, beating Chattanooga State 12-0 and 10-3 before falling 2-1 to the Tigers in the last game.

Colby Taylor got the win in Game 1 on Friday and was backed up by a fearsome offense. Brandon Bell was the offensive superstar, with a grand slam and 5 RBIs, while highly-touted shortstop Grant Bodison also hit a homer while reaching base in 4-of-5 plate appearances on the day. His double-play partner Isreal Zackery also impressed, going 3-for-5.

The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader was more of the same. Drew Wilson got the win, throwing four innings with four hits, striking out three and allowing all three runs.

Bodison hit another homer, finishing 2-for-4 with four RBIs, while first baseman Nick Fink also left the yard.

After scoring 22 runs through the first two games, though, the Chargers’ bats were brought down to earth quickly in Game

3.

Ace Sam Sowerbrower gave up just two runs in five innings, but outfielder Bronco O’Brien drove in the only run Highlands could manage and Sowerbrower took the tough-luck loss.

The Chargers return to action next weekend at LakePoint against traditional powerhouse Walters State. A Saturday doubleheader will be followed by a single game on Sunday to wrap up the series.