The Woodland boys basketball season ended Monday with a 54-39 loss to Rome, at Rome, in the first round of the region tournament.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t play well tonight, but we’ve got a long way to go,” Woodland coach Colman Roberts said. “We’ve got a big summer schedule already.”

Justice Hayes had 12 points to lead Woodland (1-23, 0-16), seven in the first quarter. Hayes hit a few difficult shots to lead Woodland out to an 8-2 advantage, but Rome stormed back to catch and then pass the Wildcats, leading 21-10 after one quarter.

“[Hayes] stepped it up,” Roberts said. “He ran the point tonight so he looked good doing that.”

The game slowed down from there as Woodland outscored the Wolves 9-7 in the second quarter to cut the lead to 28-19 at halftime, but the Wildcats didn’t have the firepower to close the gap and never threatened in the second half.

Trevor Knowles added seven points for Woodland, and Jaylen Ballard, Charles Norman and Camden Royal all had five, with Ballard adding a team-high eight rebounds.

Nehemiah Reddish was the standout for Rome, racking up 21 points and 15 rebounds.

The Wolves will now go to play No. 1 seed Carrollton, while Woodland will go home.

After winning their first game of the season against Adairsville, the Wildcats dropped the next 23 straight, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.

Woodland took two overtime losses and four more by six points or less, games that could have been decided by a play here or there, and they’ll lose just two seniors (Royal and Knowles) going into next year.

“We’ve got a lot of young kids,” Roberts said. “A lot of 10th-grade kids play JV at other schools and our kids are playing varsity level.”