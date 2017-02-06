A season that opened with a whimper is closing with a flourish for the Woodland High girls basketball team, as the Lady ’Cats, once 0-17, won their third-straight game, this one in the region tournament, over East Paulding Monday, 52-44.

“We’ve improved a good bit,” Woodland coach Kyle Morgan said. “I’m real happy for the kids, they put forth a lot of effort, have handled some tough love.”

Carli Clymer scored 13 of her 14 points in the first half to get Woodland (4-20, 4-13) the lead, and Lexie Robinson took over down the stretch, putting up seven points in the fourth quarter.

Robinson was nearly unstoppable for the Lady Wildcats, scoring 16 points altogether and hauling in 16 rebounds. She nearly single-handedly handled the boards for Woodland in the fourth, grabbing 10 of its 13 in the period.

The Lady Wildcats had lost at East Paulding, 57-52, earlier in the campaign, and then came back to beat the Lady Raiders 46-44 at home on Jan. 31 for just their second win of the season up to that point.

Befitting their improvement, this one was easier. Clymer opened the game with an and-1 and then a 3, putting up eight points in the first quarter as Woodland took a 13-8 lead.

The Lady Wildcats were slicing through East’s press, and the second quarter was even better. Clymer’s five led the six Lady ’Cats who scored in the quarter, and Woodland took a 31-19 halftime lead.

“I think we did a better job taking care of the ball,” Morgan said. “We finished a little bit better on the back end of their press.”

It wasn’t that easy in the third. Lexie Robinson picked up her third foul not a minute into the quarter and, with her on the bench, Woodland struggled to score.

Lauren Morris picked up some of the slack, working her way to two layups and two free throws in the post, but East Paulding’s Sarah Gilbrook was a one-woman team on the other end.

After hitting two shots to start the quarter, she pulled up and hit well-covered 3s on back-to-back possessions. A driving runner through contact gave her 12 points in the quarter, and cut Woodland’s lead to 40-33 after three.

But Robinson hit a dagger 3 for Woodland early in the fourth, and then closed the game out with her tough rebounding, not allowing the Lady Raiders any second chances.

With Gilbrook going cold again, that put the game to bed. Clymer added four rebounds, four assists and four steals to her her scoring total.

Fellow freshman Morris added nine points, and Jamison Kilgo grabbed nine rebounds.

The Lady Wildcats’ streak will probably come to an end tomorrow, as they travel to play at No. 1 seed Carrollton.

The Lady Trojans are 24-1 and ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, but if their season ends tomorrow, it’ll be difficult to find anyone on Woodland disappointed.

“I’m glad that we were able to experience this success here at the end, as far as winning a few games,” Morgan said.