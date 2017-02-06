A remarkable season for Adairsville native Vic Beasley Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons came to a disappointing end.

The Falcons lost a 25-point second-half lead and went on to lose to the New England Patriots by a score of 34-28 in Super Bowl LI.



The Super Bowl was particularly disappointing for Beasley, who registered one pass deflection and one quarterback hit. The pass deflection was in the end zone on New England’s drive in overtime. However, the deflection only delayed the inevitable as the Patriots would score anyway.

Regardless of the outcome of the Super Bowl, Beasley had a breakout season, bursting onto the scene during his second year in the NFL with a league-leading 15.5 sacks. It earned him Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.

Sacks weren’t an official stat in the NFL until 1982. But in the 25 years since, only three players prior to Beasley led the NFL in sacks and made their way to the Super Bowl. All three played for teams that earned their first-ever Super Bowl victory.

There was some solace coming over the weekend when Beasley was given the Deacon Jones Award on Saturday night, awarded annually to the NFL leader in quarterback sacks.

In 2016, Beasley had 41 tackles, 15.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and four pass deflections.

While the loss in the Super Bowl will sting for a while, Beasley’s breakout year portends to many more big seasons for the former Tiger.

Now, with Beasley’s season coming to a close, it is the college athletes who take center stage among Bartow alumni.

Specifically, baseball and softball seasons began over the weekend, although not every team has already taken the field. Division-I baseball teams will start later this month, and pitchers and catchers report for Major League clubs in less than a week.

One of those pitchers reporting will be Sam Howard, who received a non-roster invitation to spring training with the Colorado Rockies. The former Cane reports on Monday.

BASEBALL

Brandon Etheridge (Limestone Jr., Cass) — Brandon Etheridge made his debut this week for NCAA Division II Limestone this week. Etheridge, who played two years of junior college ball, started in right field in Limestone’s third game of the year on Saturday and, in his very first at bat, hit a triple and scored a run. The run was part of a 6-5 win over Saint Anslem, and preceded Etheridge’s second start the next day in a 15-3 win over the same opponent. In Etheridge’s first two games of his Limestone career, he is 1-for-4 with two walks, a run scored and a triple.

Carrington Evans (Augusta Fr., Cartersville) — Evans came off the bench and played right field, going 0-for-2 in his collegiate debut Saturday at West Georgia.

Ty Fowler (Tennessee Wesleyan Sr., Cartersville) — Fowler pitched the ninth inning in Tennessee Wesleyan’s opener, allowing no runs and no hits. He inherited runners on base after coming in mid-inning, but faced just two batters as he induced a double play to get out of a jam and keep his team in the game down 8-5. Still, his team would fall by a final of 8-7.

Tyler Washington (Young Harris Jr., Adairsville) — Washington made his season debut in Young Harris’ second game of the year Saturday in a 4-1 loss to Rollins, coming off the bench to play second base. Washington hit a single in his lone at bat that game, earning him a start in center field in the third game of the series Sunday. Washington went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in that game.

BASKETBALL

Emmanuel Holloway (UU Korihait Uusikaupunki (Finland Korisliiga), Woodland) — Holloway’s team played one game last week, and he saw his minutes limited to 12 in a 95-72 loss to Kauhajoki on Feb. 1. Holloway made his only shot for two points, adding an assist.

A.J. Mosby (Alcorn State Jr., Cartersville) — Mosby and Alcorn State played one game last week on Saturday against Jackson State. In the 69-58 win, Mosby played a game-high 36 minutes, scoring a team-high 16 points to go along with a steal and four rebounds.

Mosby is now averaging nine points with 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.2 minutes of action per night.

Adrian Rodgers (Malbus Oresund Malmo (Swedish Basketligan), Cartersville native) — Rodgers scored 15 points in 30 minutes with four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in his team’s 82-72 loss to Norrkoping Friday. It was the only game of the week for Malbus, which is now 1-20 on the season. Rodgers, however, is leading his team in scoring with 15.2 points per game, adding 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.3 minutes per night.

Darius Thrower (Truett-McConnell Fr., Excel) — Thrower saw some meaningful action in a 90-86 loss at Montreat on Feb. 1. He played one minute and recorded a steal.

Corey Tobin (Reinhardt Jr., Cartersville) — Tobin started and hit two 3-pointers for six points, adding two assists, one rebound and one steal in 30 minutes of action in a 102-92 win at St. Andrews on Feb. 1. He then scored 12 points on four 3-pointers with two rebounds and a steal in an 105-88 loss to Montreat on Saturday.

Tobin is now averaging 7.5 points in 20.8 minutes per game. He is shooting nearly 40 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

Carrod Watson (North Georgia Fr., Woodland) — Watson saw four minutes of action but did not get in the stat sheet in an 81-75 loss on Feb. 1. He then saw a career-high 16 minutes of action in a 64-60 win over Georgia College. He scored two points and grabbed four rebounds.

Watson has now played 71 minutes this year and has scored 16 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and has blocked five shots.

Hakeem Winters (Point So., Cartersville) — Winters came off the bench and played just one minute in an 111-79 loss on Feb. 1 against Tennessee Wesleyan. He then started and played all 40 minutes in a 104-70 loss at Allen. He scored 18 points in the game, shooting 6-of-11 from the field, and adding nine rebounds and a steal.

Winters has started 13 of the 22 games he’s played in this year, averaging 23.3 minutes, 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds.

SOFTBALL

Bethany Ballard (Armstrong State Sr., Cass) — Ballard pinch hit twice in a weekend tournament in Melbourne, Florida, going 0-for-1.

Kailah Rain (Embry-Riddle Jr., Cartersville) — Rain’s team participated in the Gulf Coast Classic to open up the season in Alabama. Rain started each game in left field and batted in the middle of the order, going 1-for-14 with three walks.

Lauren Womack (Georgia Highlands So., Cass) — Womack went 5-for-20 with three runs scored, a walk and three RBIs in Georgia Highlands’ eight games so far this year. She has started all eight at shortstop and GHC is 5-3.

TENNIS

Peyton Gollhofer (Ball State So., Cartersville native) — Gollhofer lost two singles and two doubles matches over the weekend to each Illinois State and Wright State. However, Ball State won both and Gollhofer is playing on the No. 1 singles line.

WRESTLING

Evan Cole (Cumberland Jr., Cartersville) — Cole lost two matches against Brewton-Parker and Life on Jan. 31.

Sammy Rosario (Cumberland Sr., Cass) — Rosario won a forfeited match and then won a major decision in matches against Brewton-Parker and Life on Jan. 31. Rosario is ranked No. 5 in NAIA for the 133-pound weight class.