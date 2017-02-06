Several all-region high school basketball teams were released across the state of Georgia on Monday, including four with Bartow County players honored.

The major award went to Cartersville junior point guard Jaylon Pugh, who was named Region 5-AAAA Co-Player of the Year alongside Sandy Creek’s Evan Jester.

Pugh was named the Player of the Year last year in Cartersville’s region as well.

Joining Pugh on the Region 5-AAAA first team was junior T.J. Horton, while sophomore Isaac Gridley was honorable mention.

The Excel girls had an honoree as well, as junior point guard Whitney Harris made the first team of Region 6-A. Lady Eagles teammates Rylie Boston and Kalli Beth Scheff were named honorable mention.

Both the Adairsville High girls and boys basketball teams also were honored. The girls were eliminated from the region tournament with a 46-30 loss to Murray County. However, Josie Summerville and Nakiyah Washington were named all-region before the game.

For the Adairsville boys, Hunter Hice was named all-region.

The Cartersville girls have yet to hear the results of the coaches’ voting for all-region. Neither has Region 7-AAAAA, which includes Cass and Woodland.