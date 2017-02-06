From the little natatorium at Adairsville High to a former Olympic venue at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, a select few Bartow County high school swimmers got to participate in the pageantry of the GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championships this weekend.

Woodland, Cartersville and Adairsville all had relay teams competing, while Cartersville’s Georgia Rutledge competed in two events as an individual.

Swimmers qualified for the state meet by posting qualifying times during meets throughout the year, and the swimmers competed against all state-qualifiers from classifications A through 5A. 6A and 7A were separated into their own classification.

Rutledge placed 37th in the girls 50-yard free with a time of 26.08 and 45th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.64.

Rutledge also was a part of the girls 200 free relay team that placed 38th with a time of 1:51.19, along with Gracie Siniard, Grayson Breedlove and Aleina Vidoli.

Also competing in the girls 200 free relay was the Woodland team of Lyrica Miron, Maggie Monforte, Madilyn Tuplin and Kera Lawhon. The relay team placed 39th with a time of 1:51.84.

In the same event for the boys, Adairsville’s Daniel Sullivan, Jason Bromby, Chance Jones and Johnathon Wilkes placed 47th with a time of 1:41.51.

Adairsville sophomore Rylee Moss also qualified for the meet in the girls 200 IM and 100 fly but was a scratch in both events.