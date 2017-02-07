A slow start and some of the most curious refereeing of the year ended Cass’ season Tuesday, as the Colonels fell to Paulding County in the region tournament, 56-45, after fighting back from a 15-0 deficit.

Just like that, a season that saw Cass go 18-9 and finish as the No. 3 seed in Region 7-AAAAA was left dead on the floor at Kell’s gym, as the Colonels saw their goal of making the state tournament evaporate.

“You go from November to this point, and then it’s over,” Cass coach David Brock said. “It’s one of those things that kind of slaps you in the face, no matter how many times you experience it.”

Cass closed the gap to 36-33 midway through the fourth quarter, but Ashton Burley was whistled for a travel going to the basket with a spin move, and Paulding’s Jalen Sowells and Vance Anderson followed with layups to kickstart an 8-0 run and put the game out of reach.

Burley scored 10 points and had four assists to lead Cass, but fouled out early in the fourth quarter as the referees’ decisions weighed heavily over the game.

Two of Burley’s fouls were offensive, and another was a technical foul that appeared to be whistled out of nowhere.

His crucial travel also continued a theme, as the zebras whistled so many traveling violations they almost started a tornado inside the gym with all the hands waving around.

“I don’t know if we were traveling or not, but they were calling it consistently, at least,” Brock said. “We’re catching the ball, taking a dribble, and it’s a walk. [And it’s happening] after a stop, so they’re getting the ball right back.”

The Colonels were the No. 3 seed in Region 7-AAAAA, and just needed to beat the No. 6 Patriots to advance to the state tournament.

The seeds looked reversed early on, as the Colonels didn’t score for the entire first quarter. Josh Broughton had two 3s in the period for Paulding, which had a 12-0 lead after one.

“Offensively, we had a decent game plan going in, we were comfortable,” Brock said. “And then we got out there and just we had completely forgotten what we were supposed to be doing.”

The Patriots bumped their lead to 15-0 before Burley converted an and-1 with seven minutes left in the second to finally get Cass on the board.

It still looked like an uphill climb at halftime, as Paulding led 25-10 at the break. Burley’s four points and 3s by Steven Spell and Mark Chester were all the Colonels could manage in the first half.

The fightback began in earnest in the third. Burley snaked to the basket for five points, including another and-1, although he was hit with the technical with 3:30 left in the quarter.

Paulding still led 32-23 going to the fourth, but Cass kept attacking.

Back-to-back 3s by Chester, who finished with nine points, and C.J. Bennett (eight, all in the fourth quarter), made it 36-32 before Chester split a pair of free throws.

But at 36-33, with the Colonels looking like they just might finish the comeback, Burley was called for yet another travel. He fouled out right after, in the middle of Paulding’s 8-0 run.

Jacquez Milles stopped the bleeding for Cass with a free throw, but Anderson, who scored 13 of his game-high 21 in the fourth quarter for Paulding, pulled up on the fast break for a back-breaking 3-pointer.

Missed free throws, and 3s by Bennett and Carter Hedden for Cass, kept the Colonels barely holding onto hope, but the deficit was too much to overcome, leaving the Colonels walking off the court stunned.

Ian Whittington added seven points and eight rebounds for Cass, which shot just 10-of-20 at the free-throw line and committed 18 turnovers.

For seniors Bennett, Milles, Whittington, Jake Collum and Trystan Coffman, the game was their last in a Cass jersey.

“I had told that senior class that there were going to be no moral victories,” Brock said. “We had set out to make the state tournament, so I wasn’t going to go in there and say ‘Alright, you finished 18-9, thanks for getting us kind of to that next step.’ It wasn’t about that, so I’m more heartbroken for them than anything.”