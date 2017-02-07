Menu

Hardin’s 19 points carry Adairsville Featured

The Adairsville boys basketball team stormed out of the gate and closed with a flourish Tuesday to beat Murray County, 61-47, in the first round of the region tournament.

The win puts Adairsville just one more victory away from the state tournament, which the Tigers can reach by beating Ringgold today at 5:30 p.m.

Ronald Hardin had 19 for the Tigers, who were outscored 21-19 over the middle two quarters but were good enough in the bookend quarters to still finish with a double-digit win.

Hunter Hice, recently named to the all-region team, had six points and Hardin four in the first quarter as Adairsville took a 17-9 lead after one.

The Tigers kept up the defense but scored just six points in the second quarter to take a 23-18 halftime lead, and then let Murray County hang around in the third.

With the Adairsville lead only at 36-30 heading to the fourth quarter, though, Hardin took over.

The senior guard scored 13 points in the final quarter, hitting 9-of-10 free throws in the process, and Adairsville walked away with the win.

Hice added 12 points, Cody Henderson 11 and Cole Hewatt 10 for the Tigers.

 

