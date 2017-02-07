The Woodland High girls basketball team went from losing its first 17 games of the year to having a three-game win streak and needing just one win to make the state tournament.

Unfortunately for the Lady ’Cats, that win had to come against the top seed in the Region 7-AAAAA tournament and the No. 4 team in Class 5A Tuesday night.

The game ended with a predictable winner, Carrollton by a score of 57-33, but the fact that Woodland kept close with Carrollton for much of the first half is indicative of the improvement the Lady ’Cats made over the course of the season.

“We were very competitive against a very good team until they made a run to start the second half,” Woodland head coach Kyle Morgan said. “I am extremely proud of the progress this team made this season.”

Woodland ends its season with a 4-21 record, and all four of those wins have come in the last 13 days.

The loss was especially bittersweet for Lexie Robinson, who capped her career with a 19-point game with three 3-pointers. She combined with freshman Carli Clymer’s 10 points to keep the Lady Wildcats in the game.

Woodland trailed 15-7 after the first quarter, 26-16 at halftime and 43-23 to begin the fourth quarter.

The 24-point loss is less than half of Woodland’s margin of defeat from the first game against Carrollton this year, when the Lady Wildcats lost by 50 points.

“I want to thank our three seniors for all they did for our team on and off the floor. They will be missed and I have no doubt they are all going to be successful,” Morgan said of the season coming to a close. “I hope that the underclassmen invest in their games and we continue to improve.”

Troup 43, Cartersville girls 35

The Cartersville High girls basketball team needed one win Tuesday in the Region 5-AAAA tournament to make state.

The Lady Canes jumped out to an early first-quarter lead, but Troup came roaring back to end Cartersville’s playoff hopes by handing the Lady Canes a 43-35 loss.

Cartersville was the No. 5 seed, while Troup was the 4-seed in the region tournament game at LaGrange.

In the opening minutes, Cartersville was the best team, jumping out to a 13-5 first-quarter lead, aided by a 3 from Kimora McClinic and four points by Madison McKinney.

However, both players would be held scoreless in the second quarter, as Monica Motuba’s six points were the only points Cartersville scored while Troup jumped out to a 21-19 halftime lead.

The scoring troubles continued in the third quarter. India Reid made Cartersville’s only field goal in the period, and the Lady Canes went 1-for-7 from the free throw line to help Troup extend its lead to 33-22 after three quarters.

A 4-of-9 showing at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter didn’t do the Lady Canes any favors in their attempt at a comeback, and Troup was able to hold on despite three 3s by McClinic, McKinney and Motuba.

Cartersville finishes the year with a 10-15 overall record.

St. Francis 81, Excel girls 18

Missing its point guard due to injury and facing the No. 1-ranked team in Class A, the Excel girls basketball team knew what it was up against when it took the court at Darlington for a first-round region tournament game against Saint Francis.

The result was fairly predictable, as the Lady Eagles’ season came to an end with an 81-18 loss.

Saint Francis scored a whopping 33 points in the first quarter to Excel’s four, and from there, the rout was on.

Excel head coach Eric Harris said before the game he thought Saint Francis was the best team in the state, regardless of classification, and missing leading scorer and ballhandler Whitney Harris did the Lady Eagles no favors.

Whitney Harris has missed the last three games with torn ligaments in her ankle.

Excel finishes the year with a 10-11 record, and were ranked No. 26 in the GHSA Class A Private Power Ratings released Tuesday. A seven-game losing streak to end the season will leave the Lady Eagles out of the state playoffs.