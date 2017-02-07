It had been 10 years since the Cass High girls basketball team had made the state playoffs, and although there were plenty of close calls over the years, the Lady Colonels have not been able to get over the hump for quite some time.

That changed Tuesday, as Cass pulled away in the second half for a 55-24 win over Hiram in the Region 7-AAAAA tournament, qualifying for state with the win.

“Obviously, our girls are ecstatic because they know what this means,” Cass head coach Burt Jackson said of the win. “It feels good because [making the state tournament] was our goal. We felt we had the team this year that was good enough to qualify for the state tournament.”

The win puts Cass into the semifinals of the region tournament, where the Lady Colonels will face top-10 ranked Villa Rica Thursday at Paulding County High. The winner of that game will host the first round of the state tournament and be in the region championship game.

Cass lost by 52 combined points during two regular-season losses to Villa Rica, but Jackson was quick to point out the first meeting with Villa Rica was a one-possession game until late in the third quarter.

“We believe in our hearts we can play with Villa Rica. So we’re coming in with the mindset of winning the game,” Jackson said of the impending matchup Thursday. “The girls understand that, if we win, we’ll host a first-round state tournament game, regardless of how we do in the region championship.”

Cass took an early lead in Thursday’s game against Hiram and never looked back. After leading 13-6 in the first quarter, Cass maintained a narrow advantage at 21-17 heading into the halftime break.

The third quarter was when the Lady Colonels pulled away, taking a 39-21 lead.

“We came out in the second half determined,” Jackson said. “Defensively, we were even better, and offensively, we began to make most of our shots. We were finishing, taking it hard to the basket.”

Cass cruised in the fourth quarter, and allowed just seven second-half points.

The offense was led by Jana Morning with 18 points and Chanel Clemmons with 15. Lyric Curtis added seven, while Payton Stoddard, Sharia Wade and Kyla Michienzi all had five.