Woodland boys and girls tennis easily dispatch Hiram

After some tough matches Wednesday, the Woodland High boys and girls tennis teams cruised to nice, easy wins Thursday against Hiram.

The boys dropped just seven games all day in their 5-0 sweep, while the girls dominated in straight sets except for on one line in a 4-1 win.

The boys move to 4-2 in region play, while the Lady ’Cats improve to 3-3.

For the boys, Bryce VanOrder quickly dispatched of Hiram’s cinematically-named Line 1 singles player Indiana Jones, 6-1, 6-0.

The rest of the singles players for Woodland replicated the feat, as Blake Bottegal at Line 2 singles and Connor Gunnell at Line 3 won by the same score.

Alex Banta and Max Costlow had a similarly easy win at Line 1 doubles, winning 6-0, 6-2.

Adam Pirkle and Brenton Bigger took care of business on Line 2 singles as well, winning their match 6-1, 6-3.

For the girls, No. 1 singles players Gloria Gore and both doubles teams (Caroline Gore and Michele Maserjian on Line 1 and Breanna Shook and Kayla Gales on line 2) didn’t drop a game.

Ashlyn Walker didn’t have much harder of a time on Line 3 singles, winning 6-2, 6-0.

The one loss for the Wildcats came on Line 2 singles with Deanna Dodson falling by scores of 3-6, 6-7.