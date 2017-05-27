The 2017 DTN All-County Baseball Team

JASON GREENBERG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE

Cartersville’s Anthony Seigler delivers to the plate during a game against LaGrange at Richard Bell Field on April 14. Seigler is the 2017 Daily Tribune News All-County Baseball Player of the Year. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

The 2017 Bartow County baseball season was defined by upheaval.

New coach Colby Coursey came to Woodland before the season, and the coaching churn has continued in the postseason with both Cartersville coach Stuart Chester and Cass coach Adam Williams stepping down.

That made three of the four county schools losing their coach either before or after the season, and the chaos continued on the field.

Nowhere was that that more clear than at Cartersville.

The Canes went from maybe the best start of Chester’s 20-year career to not making the round of 16 for the first time in those 20 years after drawing eventual state runner-up Blessed Trinity and getting swept in the first round.

Cartersville stampeded through its non-region schedule, knocking off a succession of the best teams in the state, including eventual Class 4A champion Marist.

That flying start was quickly brought back down to earth as the Canes lost four games in one of the toughest regions in the state, including being swept by Troup County.

That was still good enough for the No. 4 seed out of Region 5-AAAA, but they drew Blessed Trinity, at that point widely considered the top team in Class 4A, in the first round and were swept as the Titans’ aces allowed just one run in 14 innings to end Cartersville’s season.

In Region 7-AAAAA, there was more unpredictabilty as Cass and Woodland fought and clawed to grab one of the four playoff spots.

Cass looked to have the upper hand when it swept the Wildcats in an early intracounty series, but Woodland, after starting region play 0-4, closed stronger and would end up one place in front of the Colonels.

Sadly for Bartow baseball fans, that place would be fifth, and Woodland and Cass combined to take the top two spots that sat outside of playoff qualification.

Up north at Adairsville, the Tigers started off region play similarly to Woodland, losing their first three games in Region 6-AAA.

Unlike the Wildcats, though, Adairsville couldn’t right the ship, finishing at 5-13 in region, well out of playoff contention.

Despite the disappointment going around the county as every program fell short of their preseason expectations, there were a number of standout performances by players in the county this season.



PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Anthony Seigler, UT, Cartersville

If there’s something that Anthony Seigler can’t do on a baseball field, former Cartersville coach Stuart Chester hasn’t found it yet.

“Me and him were cutting up and talking one day and I said, ‘If we can find a couple more spots, you can leave here saying you’ve played every position on the field.’ And he can,” Chester said. “He can go out there and be your best outfielder, be your best infielder, behind the plate be the best catcher, be the best pitcher, the best hitter. His talent is unmeasurable, he can make you better at any position and I’ve never been able to say that.”

Seigler could catch, pitch with either hand, play the infield and outfield, and hit from both sides of the plate.

No matter what he was doing, Seigler was the best player in the county.

Already an Auburn commit as a catcher, Seigler was the top pitcher this year for the top team in the county, pitching left-handed as the ace starter and coming in and throwing right-handed to close games.

On the mound, he threw 65.1 innings, tops in the county, with a 1.71 ERA and .213 batting average against.

That ERA was second-best in the county among pitchers who threw more than 20 innings, trailing only injured Woodland ace Trent Harrison’s 1.50.

As a lefty, Seigler featured devilish tailing movement on a fastball that sat in the mid-80s, and combined that with a sharp breaking ball that moved in the other direction, making hitters look foolish.

Throwing righty out of the bullpen, he was more of a power pitcher pitcher, running his fastball up to 90 mph.

The quality of his stuff helped Seigler strike out 81 hitters in 2017, 18 more than any other pitcher in the county.

But being the best hurler in Bartow was only half of Seigler’s contribution to the Canes, as he was also one of the top hitters.

Combining contact and power from both sides of the plate, Seigler hit leadoff for Cartersville and filled that role perfectly, with a .438 batting average that led the county.

“Anthony is probably the purest hitter to come through [Cartersville], from both sides of the plate,” Chester said.

Never outmatched or overwhelmed at the plate, Seigler also came through in the clutch, as when he had the walkoff single to complete a late rally against Buford on March 3.

Seigler wasn’t even a typical good-contact, no-power leadoff man, as his slugging percentage of .743 was second in the county and his six homers were third.

If that wasn’t enough, Seigler was also the best baserunner on the Canes, stealing six bases in seven attempts to lead the team.

“He can take a good team and make them great, and that’s probably one of the better compliments you can give him,” Chester said.

So, while the jury’s still out on if Seigler is an actual baseball-playing robot, there’s no question he’s the 2017 DTN Player of the Year.

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Mason Barnett, P, Cartersville

In just his sophomore year, Barnett stepped up to become the dependable No. 2 pitcher that the Canes needed behind Seigler.

In many ways, the second-year player was the equal of his ambidextrous counterpart, going 7-3 to lead the county in wins and allowing just a .218 batting average, second behind Seigler’s .213 among county pitchers with more than 20 innings.

That performance meant that Chester depended on Barnett just as much as he did his ace, as shown in the state playoffs when Barnett was the first man out of the bullpen after an ill Seigler faltered against Blessed Trinity.

Coming in with two on, no outs, and a 3-1 deficit, Barnett allowed one of his inherited runners to score but then shut the door, getting out of the inning and throwing three more innings of scoreless relief against the eventual state runner-up.

“He got thrown in the fire pretty early as a freshman [last year] and held it together very well,” Chester said. “You know what you’re going to get with Mason. Sometimes, pitchers might have those off-days, but let me tell you right now, he’s going to compete, and on those off-days he’s going to pitch. I guess to separate him from a lot of guys, he’s a pitcher, not just a thrower.”

Barnett mixed mid-80s velocity with a good breaking ball to strike out 58 in 47.2 innings to go with 2.64 ERA.

And, as just a sophomore, Chester thinks Barnett’s best days are ahead of him.

“Mason projects off the chart because he’s got such a live arm and while sometimes he might struggle with the strike zone here and there, it’s because his ball moves so much,” Chester said. “I see Mason being a big Division-I pitcher, I see him having the type of stuff on the mound that can change the momentum with his arm. You won’t find a better young man character-wise and I think that to be a DI pitcher like that, you’ve got to have some guts and you’ve got to have some class about you and he’s all that. ... His arm slot was good, he was healthy, he has a great future ahead of him.”

HITTER OF THE YEAR

Bailey Campbell, 1B, Cass

Campbell was the only player keeping Seigler from leading the county in most offensive categories as he put up ridiculous numbers in a season-long campaign of destruction for the Colonels.

A complete hitter, Campbell could work the count, hit to all fields, and drive baseballs far beyond outfield walls.

A red-hot start to the season saw region teams stay away from the powerful first baseman, at times intentionally walking him three times a game. The Barry Bonds treatment, combined with Campbell’s already sharp batting eye, saw his final on-base percentage clock in at a preposterous .617, tops in the county by over 100 points.

“Bailey might be the best hitter I’ve ever coached,” former Cass coach Adam Williams said. “The kid’s got a bright future and when you’re intentionally walked series after series in the region, I think it shows the respect that he earned from other people. He had the potential to hit a home run every at bat and when the word got out, people definitely pitched him and played him to take away the doubles and the home runs, but just to show how good is, he hit through shifts, he hit through people playing on the fence against him. He’s just a great baseball player and an even better kid.”

Campbell, who will play for Young Harris in the fall, added a .427 batting average (second in the county), .817 slugging (first) and seven home runs (second).

At one point early in the Colonels’ region schedule, he was on such a hot streak that he reached base in 17 out of 18 plate appearances, and the one he didn’t, he still drove in a run with a sac fly.

“It makes everybody else better,” Williams said. “When you’ve got a kid that can hit a double at any point during the game, it’s going to allow other kids to see better pitches. Bailey is a kid that made our lineup and our team better because if people did pitch to him, he either drove in a run or got in scoring position or if they walked him, it allowed other people to see better pitches, so a guy like that is a tremendous asset to any lineup.”

ALL-COUNTY TEAM

Grayson Bagwell, P, Woodland

After ace pitcher Trent Harrison went down with a fluke injury in late March, Bagwell, along with Cauy Williams, stepped up to lead the Wildcats’ rotation in a late charge to the brink of the playoffs.

The starter finished 4-4 with a 2.24 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 43.2 innings. That innings pitched mark was tops on the Wildcats.

“The big games, especially there at the end with the season on the line and a chance to make the playoffs, we had full confidence in running him out there and knowing he’ll get the job done,” Woodland coach Colby Coursey said.

After a strong winter of offseason workouts, Bagwell quickly distinguished himself as one of Coursey’s best options in the rotation.

An easy delivery and good command allowed him to leverage good but not overpowering stuff.

“[He was] a really good competitor and he lived in the strike zone,” Coursey said. “Any time you have a pitcher that can pound the strike zone and throw multiple pitches for strikes, you’re going to find ways to be successful.”

Jake Collum, SS/P, Cass

Collum played all around the diamond when he wasn’t being the Colonels’ ace.

The lanky starter will head to Georgia Highlands next year as a pitcher, but he also played shortstop and center field and hit third behind Campbell in the Cass batting order.

“Jake’s a baseball player. Hitting, pitching, it doesn’t matter, Jake is going to be successful,” Williams said.

As a starting pitcher, Collum’s mid-80s heat and sharp, slurvy breaking ball helped him strike out 63 batters in 46.1 innings, a mark good for second in the county.

With strikeout numbers like that, it’s reasonable to conclude that some bad luck on balls in play helped inflate Collum’s 3.93 ERA.

“When he was on the mound, we always had a chance to win, and so we wanted to give the ball to Jake as much as we can,” Williams said. “He could go out there and get strikeouts and then put us in a position to win games.”

Collum did his part at the plate as well, slashing .365/.437/.510. All those numbers placed second on the Colonels as he formed a lethal 1-2 punch with Campbell.

Noah Daniel, OF, Cartersville

When you have players like Seigler and Devin Warner in the lineup, the biggest challenge becomes finding hitters to slot around them to get on base and take advantage of the RBI opportunities.

Daniel certainly filled that role this year by hitting in the No. 3 spot in the lineup behind the two Cartersville stars.

“When you’ve got hitters like Anthony and Devin, you’ve got to have somebody good in front of them and good in back,” Chester said. “[Daniel is] probably as consistent as they come, and you know, when he stays in his game and he goes gap-to-gap, you’re not going to get him out. He gets curveballs, offspeed, changeups, fastballs, it doesn’t matter.”

Daniel hit .307, second among Canes starters, with a consistent low-key approach that saw him shoot numerous grounders and line drives through the holes in the infield.

As testament to his bat-to-ball skills, Daniel struck out just 11 times in 101 at bats, leading the Canes in strikeout avoidance.

He also held down Cartersville’s defense in left field after moving there from second base in the offseason.

“He got a good jump on the ball, he could get the ball that was over his head, get in the gap, get up and down the line,” Chester said. “He played a remarkable outfield for us.”

Spencer Dickey, 2B/P, Cartersville

It’s telling that the first thing Chester thinks about when discussing Dickey wasn’t his steady bat or defense at second base or shutdown outings as a closer, but his leadership and clubhouse presence.

“I love Spencer Dickey. He’s just that type of guy that attracts you, you want to be around him, you want to talk to him,” Chester said. “He never got rattled, he was probably one of the calmest ones on the team, in the sense that when things were going good, he was saying ‘Hey, let’s keep going,’ you know, and when things were going bad, he’d say ,‘Hey, we’re alright,’ and I just liked to watch him in those situations and how he kind of affected everybody around.”

The senior was pretty good on the field as well, just missing a .300 average but finishing the season with a .299 mark, third among Cartersville starters. That included one home run.

Dickey also contributed at second base, where his defense was usually solid and occasionally spectacular, and out of the bullpen, where his submarine pitching style baffled opponents in crucial situations.

The sidearmer hovered around 80 mph with his fastball, but tied hitters in knots en route to a minuscule 0.39 ERA and .138 batting average against.

He recorded three saves, tying Seigler for the team lead.

“It’s always comfortable to know that when you get into that spot and you need three outs with a one-run lead, I was very confident putting Spencer in there,” Chester said. “There’s nothing that beats confidence as a coach when you get in those types of situations.”

Jacob Frye, 2B, Woodland

The start of Frye’s season was slightly delayed as he was still competing with the state runner-up Woodland wrestling team, but once he traded the mat for the baseball diamond, he made up for lost time.

“He could bunt for a base hit, hit several balls that hit the fence, hit one out against Kell,” Coursey said. “He did some fantastic work for us at the plate and defensively, he was pretty standout at second base. He made a few errors, but has a lot of range, a lot of speed and he’s just one of the best all-around players I’ve ever coached.”

Frye hit .395/.514/.568 and scored 35 runs, leading the county in that category.

The left-handed hitter sprayed balls from gap-to-gap, leading the Wildcats with seven doubles, and could run some as well, putting up nine stolen bases to lead the team in that category.

“He went up there with a plan every time he got in the box,” Coursey said. “He had an idea of what he wanted to do, did a good job studying the pitchers and kind of seeing their tendencies. He was real good at reading scouting reports and he knew what pitchers threw what pitches, threw them in what counts, so kind of knew what to expect when he got in the box. That’s just something where a high school hitter, if you bring that kind of mentality in the box, then your success rate is going to go up a lot.”

J.P. Martin, C/P, Cartersville

Martin is committed to Alabama already, but still, his sophomore breakout, both at the plate and on the mound, caught the Cartersville coaches a little by surprise.

“I’ll be honest with you, at the start of the season, no I didn’t [expect that], and honestly we probably should have pitched him a little more,” Chester said.

As a pitcher, Martin threw just 15.1 innings, but struck out 23 and had a 1.37 ERA.

His stats as a hitter were not as attention-grabbing, as he hit just .250, but a good eye and some pop—he hit three homers—gave Martin a .333 on-base percentage and .476 slugging, with that latter mark higher than his teammates Daniel and Dickey, for example.

Add the hitting and the pitching to Martin’s good defense behind the plate, which allowed the Canes to not lose a beat back there when Seigler pitched or played the infield, and it’s clear that the sophomore had a large impact.

“He is one of the fiercest competitors that I’ve seen in a long time,” Chester said. “He works so hard, he lives baseball. He’d rather do that than go out and eat or hang out by the pool. He works so hard at practice and on his own, pound for pound, he might be one of the strongest kids on the team, and it shows.”

Clay Means, SS, Cass

Like Martin, Means was a sophomore who broke out in a big way and exceeded his coaches’ expectations this year.

“Clay was a very welcome surprise. We knew he had the ability to do it, he just needed to be more consistent and he did that,” Williams said.

Coming into the year, nothing about Means’ position and role on the Colonels was set. In fact, it wasn’t a given that he’d even be on the varsity squad at all.

By the end of the season, though, he had just kept hitting and installed himself, not just on the team or in the lineup, but as the Colonels’ shortstop and leadoff man.

“He definitely is a kid that just earned everything he had this year,” Williams said. “He could have accepted a role on the JV, being a sophomore with seniors ahead of him, but he came out in practice and he earned it. He outplayed other kids that had played a while and he definitely earned that spot. ... Early in the year, he played a couple different spots in the outfield for us, but as the season went on, we realized this kid could play shortstop and we kept playing him there and he just kept hitting. He’s only going to get better.”

Means hit .343/.391/.434 this year and, with both Campbell and Collum heading off to college, he’ll likely be the main attraction for Cass next year.

Kyler Pelfrey, SS/P, Adairsville

It was a disappointing season for Adairsville, but Pelfrey played well, bouncing between two positions and leading off for the Tigers.

Pelfrey and Sam Seaman switched back and forth between pitcher and shortstop for most of the season, and Pelfrey held down the fort no matter where he was playing.

“It was just nice to know that we had a guy that was going to have three or four or five at bats a game and have chances to get on in front of the guys that we needed to knock people in,” Adairsville coach Billy Roper said. “And also the job that he did for us in the infield as well as on the mound, there’s a lot of people that can’t handle...that’s three crucial parts of the game, hitting, shortstop and pitching, and he was able to handle them with the best of them.”

One of the best defensive shortstops in the county, Pelfrey also threw 28.1 innings, striking out 33 and recording a 3.21 ERA.

At the plate, he was elevated to the leadoff spot early in the season to take over for Seaman, who was dropped back to the run-producing No. 3 position, and effectively filled the hole.

Pelfrey hit .365 with a .416 on-base percentage, both second on the Tigers.

“When you think of leadoff, you think of someone that’s fast,” Roper said. “He’s not that fast, but he’s not slow, and he just always got on base and found a way to get on base and we needed someone like that at the top of the lineup.”

Hunter Reaid, C, Woodland

In coach Coursey’s mind, the hard-hitting Reaid was Woodland’s MVP this year.

“From catching 75 percent of the games behind the plate, being a leader in the clubhouse, being a leader on the field, just doing everything,” Coursey said. “He’s a coaches’ dream, very respectful, does everything you ask, total team player. He works hard, he’s always the first one at practice, the last one to leave, and he’s always putting in extra work. To me, he was the most consistent guy in my lineup. We started him out in the 2-hole and then moved him to the 3-hole and asked him to drive in runs and he stayed within himself, knew he wasn’t a power hitter and double- and single-wise, he just found holes, found gaps.”

That started, of course, with his defense and leadership behind the plate with calling games and getting the Wildcats defense set up.

Any catcher who can do those things is valuable, but Reaid coupled his hard-to-define defensive skills with some eye-catching offensive stats.

The Shorter commit hit .386, with a .455 on base percentage and .477 slugging, driving in 22 runs.

Sam Seaman, SS/P, Adairsville

The 2016 DTN Pitcher of the Year, Seaman wrapped up his decorated career with Adairsville by doing just about all he could for the Tigers.

“Sam wore many hats for us,” Roper said. “He basically hit third or fourth for us all year, had an opportunity to drive in some runs for us, he played shortstop and was one of our top three pitchers, so we asked a lot of him. Sam’s one of those guys, you know, he’s been a three-year starter. Obviously this year, he knew what was expected, he knew the things he would be asked to do, he was able to field those positions for us. It’s always nice to have someone who’s played that much for you because they kind of know what’s at stake and you know what you’re going to get from those guys.”

Seaman led the Tigers in just about every offensive and pitching category, from his .404/.504/.638 slash line to his 50.2 innings pitched, 60 strikeouts and 2.90 ERA.

On the mound, he flashed a wicked breaking ball to go with a mid-80s fastball, while his short, powerful swing at the plate saw him make lots of hard contact.

Seaman, a Gordon State commit, was one of just four county players to hit over .400, and his 60 punchouts were third in the county, showing just how good he was on both sides of the ball.

Devin Warner, SS, Cartersville

Warner may have had the loudest, most jaw-dropping tool in the county with his top-shelf power from both sides of the plate.

The junior shortstop and Auburn commit hit a Bartow-leading nine homers in just 32 games and 88 at bats, including several tape-measure shots that were gone the instant they left they bat.

“He can change the game with one swing, there’s no doubt,” Chester said. “Devin really, really performs against the hard throwers. I don’t know if there’s anybody that can throw it by him and he’s just very aggressive and has quick hands and you know, you don’t want to take that away from a kid because you never want a kid to slow the bat speed down. He’s not missing much of anything.”

Warner hit under .300 at .284, but with the power he had, pitchers stayed away from him, leading to a .444 on base percentage that trailed only Seigler among Canes starters.

That was the case for slugging percentage as well, as Warner’s .659 mark trailed only Seigler on the Canes and was fourth among all county players. His RBI total of 30 led all Bartow players.

Having that kind of power and the ability to play shortstop, even if it’s just in high school, certainly bodes well for Warner’s career.

“He probably is the definition of projectability,” Chester said. “A lot of times when you get drafted and you get up to the next level, performance has got a lot to do with it, but projectability is a huge part. His body, his strength, to be the size kid he is and run a 6.8 60-yard dash and to have the quick hands ... he’s the type that’s going to excel at the next level and possibly the level after that.”

Cauy Williams, 1B/P, Cartersville

After a slow start the season, particularly as a pitcher, Williams turned into a two-way monster down the stretch, as befitting a kid who could hit 400-foot homers and flirt with throwing 90 on the mound.

After being used primarily as a late-game reliever and somewhat struggling in that role early in the season, Williams stepped to the front of the rotation after Trent Harrison’s injury.

“Especially when Trent went down, he came to me and said that he wanted to be the one guy that when every series opened up, he wanted to be the guy on the mound to start every game and kind of go out there and make a statement to each team, and he did real well,” Coursey said.

Williams, a South Carolina-Upstate commit, finished 2-0, with 52 strikeouts in 42 innings and a 3.00 ERA on the back of his good fastball and two dangerous breaking pitches in his curve and slider.

“He’s more of a power pitcher,” Coursey said. “Cauy’s got the opportunity and the ability to throw it by you. He throws a good curveball and a good slider, and when both of those breaking pitches are working, it’s tough to get in the box because, with his ability to get ahead in the count, he can throw any pitch for a strike no matter what the count is. As a hitter, that really keeps you off balance and kind of keeps you guessing.”

Williams was just as dangerous at the plate. Hitting in the cleanup spot, he slashed .388/.455/.529, with three homers.

Hitting behind two players that also hit over .380 in Frye and Reaid, Williams had plenty of RBI opportunities and did a good job cashing them in, driving in 27, second in the county behind only Warner.

HONORABLE MENTION: Adairsville — Caden Gibbs, Hunter Hice, Taylor Whitley; Cartersville — Levi Ayers, Jacob Fowler, Jake Gooch, Preston Welchel; Cass — Tyler Hendon, Evan Hinton, Nathan Smith, Steven Spell; Woodland — Garrett Cornett, Trent Harrison, Kenny Jinks, Tommy Peed, Koby Stansel.