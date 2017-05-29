Regional Ready: 3 from Bartow advance to NCAA tournament

Last week was huge for Bartow County athletes, as all three Division-I baseball players from the county made it into postseason play by sealing bids to the NCAA Tournament.

That was expected for Elliott Anderson’s Auburn, as the Tigers picked up an at-large bid out of the SEC, which led the country by sending eight teams to regionals.

It wasn’t expected for Michael Goss and JoJo Underwood’s UNC-Greensboro, but the Spartans rolled through the Southern Conference tournament as the No. 3 seed, going 4-1 and beating Furman 13-1 in the championship game to clinch the SoCon’s automatic berth.

Goss was a big part of that, with a hit in each of the Spartans’ five conference tournament games and a massive 3-for-4 performance in the championship.

In that game, Goss hit a two-run homer to give UNC-Greensboro a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, and finished with two runs and four RBIs.

The former Cane also clinched the game for the Spartans, fielding a ground ball and taking it to first base himself to finish off the rout in the seventh and set off the celebration.

In five games in the SoCon tournament, Goss went 8-for-23 with six runs scored and a monstrous nine RBIs. That performance saw him named to the Southern Conference all-tournament team.

The Spartans were placed as the No. 4 seed in the Clemson Regional and will head to South Carolina to take on the host Tigers in their first game Friday at 7 p.m.

That game will be broadcast on ESPN3. Anderson, meanwhile, only pitched to one batter in Auburn’s three SEC tournament games, walking in the deciding run against Florida last Wednesday as the Tigers lost 5-4.

Despite Auburn losing two out of three games in the SEC tournament, Anderson will get a chance to better his record on an even bigger stage as his team was awarded an at-large bid.

The Tigers were placed as the No. 3 seed in the Tallahassee region, hosted by Florida State. They’ll play Central Florida Friday at noon in a game televised nationally on ESPN2.

Those three will be the only Bartow County college athletes still in action this week as Bethany Ballard’s Armstrong State softball team lost in the Division-II national semifinals for the third time in three years.

The Pirates, after going 2-1 in their first three games at the D-II national tournament, were one of just four teams left, but an 8-3 loss to No. 1 seed Angelo State ended their season.

Armstrong State’s other loss in the championship was to Minnesota State-Mankato, the team that would beat Angelo State in the finals.

Ballard, a Cass alumna, didn’t appear in any of the Pirates’ four games at the national championships and finished her senior year with three hits and one RBI in 11 at bats.

In the professional ranks, Cartersville alumnus Sam Howard hasn’t pitched in a game with the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats in the Colorado Rockies organization since May 21.

On that day, Howard left his start against the Akron RubberDucks after 4.1 innings, despite having allowed just one run. Six days after that game, on May 27, the Yard Goats put Howard on the 7-day disabled list.

Connor Justus, meanwhile, went 5-for-24 in six games for the Class-A Advanced Inland Empire 66ers in the Los Angeles Angels organization last week.

That included back-to-back two-hit games against Lake Elsinore on Wednesday and Thursday.

In fact, Wednesday’s game was one of Justus’ best of the season, as he smacked a solo home run, his third of the season, and stole a base, his sixth.

The former Cartersville shortstop had just one hit in three games over the weekend, though, dropping his average to .204.

Justus has walked 30 times in just 44 games, a total that still leads the California League and has boosted his on-base percentage to .348.