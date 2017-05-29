Summer baseball season at LakePoint underway with Memorial Day tournament

The summer travel ball season that will bring thousands of the top players in the country to LakePoint over the next two months got started over the weekend with a World Wood Bat Association (WWBA) Memorial Day Tournament held primarily across the eight turf fields at the Perfect Game complex.

“This is pretty much the kickoff to the summer,” Perfect Game site director Zach Young said. “A lot of good baseball, a lot of good teams, and we’re excited about the event.”

The Memorial Day tournament was much smaller than some of the other championships that will be contested at LakePoint over the summer.

Now that the season has kicked off, LakePoint will play host to tournaments of increasing importance over the next two months, including the WWBA National Championships and Perfect Game World Series in all age groups.

For those tournaments, college and even professional scouts will swarm the concourses at LakePoint to watch some of the best amateur talent from all around the country.

At the Memorial Day tournament, the teams were mostly from the Southeast, the scouts were sparse, and the atmosphere took on a more laid-back vibe.

“[We’re] building up to bigger series, more teams and tournaments,” Young said. “Southeast teams coming out for this one ... mostly local, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, places like that.”

The laid-back atmosphere certainly didn’t mean that there wasn’t anything on the line for the players, including a lot of Bartow County talent.

“[I just want to] get better and get some looks from colleges I guess,” Cass third baseman Steven Spell said. “16U is probably the main year to do that, as a rising senior.”

Spell’s Titans Baseball 16U Blue team took on Mason Barnett and Jake Gooch’s East Cobb Colt .45s in a quarterfinal on Monday.

The two Cartersville Hurricanes came out on top, with the Colt .45s winning 1-0 and Gooch closing out the game from the mound to send his team to the Final 4. The rising junior touched 87 mph with his fastball.

“I’m trying to get my name out there a little bit more,” Gooch said. “Mainly behind the plate and on the mound. Hopefully I’ll keep swinging the stick like I am right now. Just [trying to get] exposure.”

The turf fields at LakePoint will be a familiar sight for Spell, Gooch, Barnett and a host of other Bartow County players this summer.

Good performances in showcase tournaments can put a player on a college coaches’ radar or even earn a scholarship offer, and with tournaments there every weekend, it’s not something a player can afford to miss.

“Most of our tournaments are scheduled here at LakePoint, I think we have like nine, eight or nine,” Gooch said.

With that kind of workload, the crew at LakePoint was also grateful to start off with a laid-back event.

“This is kind of a good [way to] ease in to the summer as far as the amount of teams that are concerned and staff and all that, just kind of getting the wheels greased here and ready to go,” Young said. “Championship Monday, this is great. We’re going to see what happens and we’re just excited to kick off the summer.”