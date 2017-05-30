Goss, Underwood part of history for UNC-G

Michael Goss very quickly made sure that everyone would forget Game 1 of the Southern Conference championship series.

Barely an hour after his UNC-Greensboro team had coughed up a late lead against Furman in Game 1, Goss mashed a two-run home run in the first inning of the winner-take-all Game 2.

The homer from the former Cartersville Hurricane keyed a rout, as the Spartans went on to win 13-1 and clinch the first SoCon championship in team history.

“I had multiple chances to get some runs in in the first game and I just, I didn’t want to go out my senior year without that SoCon championship, so I just kind of had a little talk with myself in between games, and I wasn’t going to let us lose that game,” Goss said. “So, I got a good pitch to hit, got us on the board early and that kind of swung the momentum back over to our side, gave us the advantage.”

The win also clinched the first NCAA Tournament berth in school history, meaning that Goss’ and fellow former Cane JoJo Underwood’s senior seasons aren’t over yet.

UNC-G will play host Clemson on Friday at 7 p.m. in the regional stage of the NCAA Tournament.

Showing the company that the Spartans are now keeping, the other teams in the regional are Vanderbilt, one of the most storied programs in college baseball history, and St. John’s, which had the third-best team batting average and sixth-best team ERA in Division I this season.

“Everybody was sitting in the hotel lobby [Monday] morning watching the selection show…words can’t describe how awesome it was,” Goss said. “It really was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we’re just super excited about going to Clemson this Friday. … We’ll take the role of the underdog into Clemson and we’ll see what we can do with it.”

Both Goss and Underwood played a big role in UNC-Greensboro’s success this season.

The former was the starting first baseman all year, playing in 53 out of 57 games and starting 51. Goss was one of six Spartan regulars to hit over .300, with a .320 mark, and his .520 slugging, 52 RBIs and eight homers all placed second on the team.

Underwood, meanwhile, played in 25 games as an option at catcher and third base, hitting .314 with two homers in 51 at bats.

Both players graduated from Cartersville in the same year, and went first to Chattanooga State Community College before transferring in to UNC-G.

Now, in their final seasons, both will be playing on the biggest stage in college baseball.

“It was great,” Goss said. “It was something that we’ve been working for and we dreamed about, you know, ever since we started playing here at UNC-G, just winning the tournament, and [Sunday] was a great feeling.”

The Spartans had been shooting for that moment all year.

They started off by playing a series against then-No. 4 South Carolina, and have also played Michigan State, NC State and Ohio State this year.

In Southern Conference play, they were consistently good and earned the No. 3 seed for the conference tournament.

Their path to the final was eased considerably by No. 1 seed Mercer and No. 2 seed Western Carolina being eliminated early, but UNC-Greensboro still took care of their end, racking up three straight wins to make it to the championship undefeated.

“Obviously, seeing Mercer and Western Carolina get put out kind of quick, that kind of gives you a little spark, but we had a tough first-round matchup with Samford,” Goss said. “They beat us two out of three in the regular season and then they beat us last year in the tournament, so we had to come out Game 1 with a good challenge. And then once we got past Samford, ETSU was there, and it wasn’t easy whatsoever. Regardless of if Mercer and Western Carolina were out or not, it was a grind, and all of our games were close.”

That stayed true in the first game of the final series, with undefeated UNC-G only needing to win once and one-loss Furman requiring a two-game sweep to win the title.

With the Spartans holding onto a late one-run lead, Furman scored twice in the eighth and once in the ninth to win 6-4 and force the winner-takes-all Game 2.

That game started just 35 minutes after the last out of the first game.

“Everyone was exhausted,” Goss said. “Every one of our games in the tournament had been a two- or three-run game, so everybody was exhausted because we were ahead that whole game and playing in Greenville against Furman, I mean, it’s basically like a home game for them.”

But putting runs on the board early is one way to get a tired team back into the game, and once Goss’ first-inning bomb gave them the lead, the Spartans didn’t look back, running up the score and mercy-ruling their opponent in the conference championship game.

Goss finished the slugfest 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, and had the honor of recording the last out on a grounder that he took to the bag himself to clinch the historic moment for the Spartans.

“We jumped on the board early in the second game and that kind of boosted us back up and gave us the energy we needed and then we went on to run-rule them, so I’d say we bounced back pretty well,” Goss said. “Being a senior, not knowing what can happen after this year, whether I get drafted or not, I just wanted to go out on top … and I wanted to leave a mark on the program, and by winning the first Southern Conference championship in UNC-G history, there’s really nothing more I can ask for than that right there.”