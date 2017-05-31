New coach Boatfield hopes to bring much-needed stability to Excel basketball

A coach who hasn’t roamed the sideline in over a decade will try to bring some stability to a program that badly needs it after Excel Christian Academy hired Shannon Boatfield to be the Eagles’ new boys basketball coach last week.

Boatfield will be Excel’s eighth coach in the last six years.

He has been a fixture in local sports in recent years as the area director for the local chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, but Boatfield hasn’t officially coached since just after the turn of the century.

Boatfield, who had his own playing career at Lassiter High School in Marietta and Auburn University-Montgomery, coached for six years in Montgomery public schools.

“I bet it’s been 15 years ago now, I’d have to really go back and try to figure out what my last year was, but it was right after college, so you’re probably talking about late-90s, early-2000s,” Boatfield said. “Part of the excitement is kind of just having to learn the craft all over again.”

More recently, he’s been area director at the FCA since 2011. Boatfield will retain all of his responsibilities at FCA even as he takes on the Excel job.

The Eagles struggled last year after a long run of competitiveness in Class A-Private, and had two coaches after Gary Boulier took over from Eric Collins.

With Excel president Danny Deems looking for someone to stop the roulette wheel of coaches cycling through, Boatfield’s name came up.

“This has kind of been an ongoing conversation over the last couple of months, as it’s kind of developed,” Boatfield said. “[Deems] knew that I had a passion and an interest in coaching and had done that before, so he just kind of asked, ‘What do you think about possibly coaching and getting back into it?’ And so that kind of began the conversations a couple of months ago and it’s been a little bit of a back and forth, really just seeking the Lord’s direction in what to do, what not to do, and kind of formulating what this might look like if we did it.”

With a history like eight coaches in six years, Deems was looking for a coach who would provide some stability first and foremost, and Boatfield fit the bill.

“I’m older now and I’m kind of established in my professional career, I’m not interested in moving on to the next big thing,” Boatfield said. “I’m not interested in rebranding myself as a coach ... this isn’t a building project for me, this isn’t a stepping stone to another opportunity, so my aim is to be involved with this program for as long as they’ll have me, and to create and establish some stability within the athletic department.”

It won’t all be about building the basketball program for Boatfield either. First of all, as he tries to resurrect a team that rarely competed in games last year, Boatfield isn’t even sure what offense he’ll run.

“It’s no secret that there has been a lot of transition at Excel over the last few years and so the words ‘rebuilding the program’ certainly fit in this situation,” Boatfield said. “We’ve got a lot of rebuilding to do. I couldn’t even begin to tell you what kind of offense we’re gonna run, or any of those things, so we’re going to root ourselves in defense right now, because I think defense doesn’t take a lot of talent. I think defensively, you just have to have heart.”

More importantly, as befitting his ministry background and the work that he’s done with FCA, not to mention the strict Christian mission of Excel, Boatfield will be just as concerned with growing his players off the court.

“The thing that I’m excited about in ministry and coaching is it’s still a ministry. I still get to serve these guys in a lot more than just the game of basketball,” Boatfield said. “I want to win, I want us to get after it, I want to play an exciting style of basketball, but at the same time I’m excited about just developing some good young men who are going to be leading this community one day.”

If he can do that, and bring a little stability to a program that desperately needs it, Boatfield will accomplish his goals at Excel. And it sounds like he’s already on his way.

“I’m committed to the long term in that, that’s not a quick fix, and that’s not going to happen overnight, and I’m okay with that,” Boatfield said. “So that part excites me, that’s something I’m looking forward to, is the methodical building of something that hopefully be around for a very, very long time and will hopefully be successful after people have forgotten who Shannon Boatfield ever was.”