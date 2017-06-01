Roberson and Disbrow the new hoops coaches at Adairsville High

This offseason, the Adairsville Tigers needed to fill both their boys and girls head basketball coaching positions. To do so, the Tigers went with one coach who has been a member of the Adairsville community for nearly two decades, and one who’s never seen the inside of Adairsville’s gym except as an opponent.

The first is Michael Roberson, the new girls basketball coach, who is simply moving up from the same position at Adairsville Middle School.

“[Roberson] has been involved with athletics at Adairsville [at least] as long as I have been, but probably longer, in some form or another, whether it’s at the high school, at the middle school, different sports,” AHS athletic director Meredith Barnhill said.

The new boys basketball coach, meanwhile, will be Alex Disbrow, who’s had head coaching positions at three previous high schools and comes to Adairsville from Gordon Lee.

“[Disbrow is] another solid candidate with some success at a couple different high schools in Tennessee and Georgia,” Barnhill said. “We’re very excited about his game plan, he’s got a good core, returning group of kids and it’s going to be fun to watch them play with the style of play that he would like to run.”

Disbrow, who’ll replace departing coach Reggie Wilkes at the head of the boys team, couldn’t have gotten the initial call from Barnhill at a better time.

“It was like 20 minutes after my wife had just given birth, so I was walking on a cloud and I saw that she had called me back, so I answered it and it was the best timing she could have possibly called me,” Disbrow said.

Following the excitement of that moment, Disbrow was more than ready to accept after Barnhill offered him the job weeks later.

“Every time they’d bring a team in, I just saw a lot of potential in Adairsville and always told my friends that would be a good place,” Disbrow said. “It seemed to have a good amount of talent, and then I had some friends that had coached there previously and they said it was such a good place to teach, so when it came open, I tried to jump on it right away, and I was lucky enough that they thought I was the most qualified person for the job.”

The former Gordon Lee coach, who will also teach U.S. history at Adairsville, will be taking over a team that was one of only two Bartow County squads to reach the state tournament last year.

Under Wilkes, the Tigers closed strong and won two games in the region tournament to sneak in as the No. 4 seed before losing in the first round.

Several key pieces, among them Denzel Pitt, James Sims, Juan Perez and team leader Ronald Hardin all graduated, but Disbrow will still have plenty to work with.

Cody Henderson, Ethan Belcher and Hunter Hice will all return for their senior seasons after playing big roles last year. Hice, a big man most comfortable in the high post, and Henderson and Belcher, slashing scorers, will fit in nicely with the up-tempo offense Disbrow is looking to install.

“We’re going to play fast,” Disbrow said. “I think that the faster you play, the more possessions you have per game, the better chance you have to win. ... If it’s a walk-it-up offense, it’s all about execution and then it gets more into coaches manipulating the game. I want great players, not great plays. There’s a role for me and it’s to develop and to have great things ready for players when they need it, but I want players that can think on the court and I think playing fast lends itself to that versus me telling them what to do every second of their life on the court.”

The Tigers have already started summer workouts, and their coach has an eye on bettering an already successful result from last year.

“I worry more about our potential and if we get better every single possession, and if we do that, I think there will be more wins than losses and more banners getting hung at Adairsville High School,” Disbrow said.

Roberson, meanwhile, has already contributed to his fair share of athletic success at the Adairsville schools.

Aside from being the middle school girls basketball coach, he’s also been on the football coaching staff at the middle and high schools, as well as coaching the high school girls tennis team.

“I’ve been at Adairsville, teaching at the Adairsville middle school for 18 or 19 years and I’ve been involved with basketball at all levels,” Roberson said. “I feel like I’ve invested a lot in the program over the years, and I’ve watched some of these girls grow since they were in middle school, actually, I coached a few of these girls that are currently in high school, I actually coached them in middle school. ... It’s kind of neat to be able to take back over as the head coach and to see them grow and develop as individuals and as a team.”

Roberson is taking over for Lee Whitaker, and he’ll get back almost all of the Lady Tigers’ top talent.

Post duo Josie Summerville and Nakiyah Washington both return. The two were the leading scorers for Adairsville last year on their way to garnering All-County nods.

Starting point guard Emily Collum will also be back to key the offense and be the first line of defense.

“We only graduated a few girls, so the leading scorers from last year’s team are returning,” Roberson said. “Two years ago they qualified for state and only graduated two off that team, and I think graduated three off last year’s team, so the core of the team is there ... and that’s very exciting.”

The Lady Tigers missed state last year after dealing with some injuries and a tough region schedule, but given Roberson’s familiarity with the program, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them rebound quickly.

“Our goal right now going forward is just to get better every day, to grow closer as a team, become unified as a team, and just go out and compete every day in practice and then every game we play,” Roberson said. “And hopefully, in the end, come region tournament time, we’ll be right in the mix of things in the region and try to be one of the four teams qualifying for state.”