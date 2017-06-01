Tee Webb takes the reins of Canes into Cam Newton 7-on-7

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

Cartersville rising sophomore quarterback Tee Webb throws a pass Thursday at the high school's practice fields. With starter Trevor Lawrence in California today for the prestigious Elite 11 camp, Webb will lead the Canes into the Cam Newton 7-on-7 Tournament this weekend.

Georgia high school football teams are over two months away from games beginning, but Cartersville will still be taking part in some competitive action this weekend.

One of the more prestigious summer tournaments in the state, the Cam Newton 7-on-7 Tournament, begins today at Marietta High School, and there are several intriguing storylines for the Canes as they head into the faux-football event.

“It’s very competitive,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said of the tournament. “There are a lot of athletic teams that’ll be there, so we’ll find out about ourselves.”

Rising senior quarterback Trevor Lawrence and receiver E.J. Turner are in California for the 2017 Elite 11 Finals, an event featuring the best quarterbacks in the country with an invite to the premier high school football summer showcase, The Opening, in Oregon, on the line.

That means rising sophomore quarterback Tee Webb — who has three scholarship offers already from Rutgers, Austin Peay and Louisville — will quarterback the Canes this weekend.

“It’ll be a good opportunity for Tee. Tee had a really good spring for us,” King said. “We’re definitely excited about him and the future of that spot in this program in his hands eventually. And it’s time for him to do it in a truly competitive environment, so we’re anxious to see how that goes.”

Another storyline heading into the weekend is the state of the secondary, which lost three key players off last year’s team in Trey Creamer, Trase Fezzia and Xavior Coaxum.

King said he feels pretty good about his front seven, but nailing down the starters in the secondary is a priority for King and his staff this offseason.

The 7-on-7 format, with no pass rush, is a challenging circumstance to test the ability of the defensive backs.

Turner is expected to see some time in the secondary this year, but King said his absence this weekend will provide “a really good opportunity for someone else to step up.”

“For us, 7-on-7 is a great opportunity defensively because you’re in an unrealistic situation in the secondary and on the back end of things,” King said. “So if you can perform with the quarterback standing back there and patting the ball for four seconds and you’re covering the whole field, you’re doing pretty good.

“So it’s better defensively than it is offensively, in my opinion. Offensively, you’re just looking for timing and those kinds of things because very rarely does a quarterback get to sit back there in the same spot with no pressure in his face to make throws.”

While the format may not give a realistic challenge to the offense, there are some Cartersville passing targets who are looking to capitalize on an opportunity to get reps against top athletes.

“Offensively, we have most of our people back, but we have a couple of new faces that will be going [Friday],” King said. “[Rising juniors] Jackson Lowe and Kaleb Chatmon have looked really, really good.”

Cartersville will play six games Friday, beginning at 9:30 a.m., and then go into bracket play on Saturday.

Cartersville began summer training on Tuesday, and King said his players are still sore after intense weight training and conditioning over the previous three days.

“Some of our guys have sore legs just because we hit it so hard this week, but we’re not going to ease up on our guys, just because 7-on-7 is not what we’re preparing for. We’re trying to get ready for August,” King said. “You don’t squat that hard and run that hard on the break, I don’t care who you are. So some of them are a little bit sore. We have to get the first-week soreness out and then we’ll be ready to roll.”

The top eight teams from this weekend’s event will go on to the regional tournament. Cartersville was crowned champ of the regional tournament back in 2012 and had another strong showing in 2015.

“They have all kinds of prizes and they make a big production out of it, but that’s not why we go,” King said. “You want to win, but sometimes it’s unrealistic stuff that happens in them. It’s important just because it’s another opportunity for your kids to go and compete.”