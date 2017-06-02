Welcome to WakePoint: Local community embraces new sport at Terminus

LACEY YOUNG/SPECIAL

Cass student and wakeboarder Logan Gates barely hangs on as he completes a trick Wednesday at a local points chase event at Terminus Wake Park in Emerson.

Just four years after LakePoint’s Terminus Wake Park welcomed its first riders, a community has already formed on the man-made lakes tucked away right below Highway 41.

On Wednesday, that community gathered around the sun-soaked lakes to watch local riders compete in a points chase, one of several weekly competitions that Terminus will host throughout the summer to determine which of them will go to nationals at the end of July.

The mood was more celebratory than competitive as parents and kids sat by the dock or on some of the chairs scattered around the lakeshore to cheer impressive tricks and wince at wipeouts.

“Everybody, if you come out here often, every one of these kids seems like a big family,” said Carl Armer, of Taylorsville. “They all take care of each other and they all watch out for each other.”

For Armer, in fact, the family was more literal than metaphorical, with his two children, along with their two cousins, making it a grand total of four Armers zipping around the course.

“I come out here almost every day,” said Mattie Armer, a rising sophomore at Woodland. “I think it’s a lot of fun, just to be out here around all the people.”

While the shoreline had a beach party vibe with music playing and spectators lounging, the acrobatics in the water left no doubt that there were some serious athletic feats going on.

Unlike traditional wakeboarding, in which a rider is towed behind a boat and does tricks by using the boat’s wake to launch themselves in the air, riders at Terminus are towed around a course by lines connected to a pulley system that rings the lake 30 feet up in the air.

Riders waiting on the dock look like winter-sports enthusiasts queued up at the ski lift, before they grab onto a passing line and zoom off in a spray of water.

The advanced riders, like rising Adairsville senior Johnathon Wilkes, jump off ramps and string together jaw-dropping flips and spins.

After landing one spectacular trick on a run, Wilkes rides around again, hits one more exuberant flip off his own wake, and drops the handle, using his momentum to surf to the side of the lake.

“There’s a lot that I can throw in a run. It depends on the day and how I’m feeling and everything,” Wilkes said.

Wilkes, who became a pro rider this year, is part of the first generation of local riders that Terminus has nurtured.

That includes Wilkes, an Adairsville Tiger, as well as Logan Gates, who attends Cass, and Mattie Armer and her brother Coby, both Woodland students.

A lot of the local kids got started the same way Wilkes did.

“I didn’t have anything to do in the summer, so my dad brought me here and I just enjoyed it from the start,” Wilkes said. “We see a lot more people out here now. The first time, the dock wasn’t full and now the dock gets really full and there’s a lot of people in line.”

Riders on the dock range from kids as young as 5 or 6 years old to young guns like Wilkes, and even up to older pro riders who stop by one of the top parks in the U.S.

“It’s so awesome how close you can be with professionals in the industry. It’s like hanging out with Michael Jordan at the local basketball court, but they come through all the time,” Chase Andrews said.

Andrews, who’s been wakeboarding since he was 10, oversees the chaos at Terminus.

A self-described “Lake Lanier baby” growing up in Duluth, Andrews got his dream job when LakePoint needed someone to build Terminus.

“My family did construction and I had a film production company before this, and I’ve been wakeboarding for so long, it was awesome when we were doing this,” Andrews said. “I was building this place, I was doing all the photography and videography for marketing for it, and I was building the wake park. It was like, some people can’t find one thing they’re passionate about, and I got to do all three.”

Tanned and fit—as is just about everybody at Terminus—Andrews organizes competitions, zooms around on a Jet ski to film riders, and finds time to ride himself.

All of it is in service to promoting the sport that he loves.

“[Wakeboarding] is something different,” Andrews said. “It’s a unique adventure, so everybody is looking for something, whether it’s more family time, more passion, more adventure, more excitement, more friends, whatever. And so this is just a great atmosphere for that, they can come and find the adventure they want and they can come find the friends they want and the family time they’re looking for, the relaxation, whatever it is.”