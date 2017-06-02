Braselton named NAIA All-American

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced its 2017 Softball All-America teams Friday, and a familiar name made the cut.

Woodland High grad Taylor Braselton was named a second team All-American for her play this past season as a senior at Reinhardt.

The shortstop was the only member of the Reinhardt softball team to make the first or second team this year.

Braselton was also the Appalachian Athletic Conference Player of the Year and led the conference in hits. She was fourth in the NAIA in total hits with 89, led the country in total assists with 136, and was sixth in the country in total runs scored with 62.

She stole 31 bases to rank 14th in the country and was only caught stealing twice in 33 tries. Her 104 total bases ranked 26th nationally, and a .476 batting average led the conference and ranked 17th nationally.

Braselton was also named a first team All-AAC performer and received AAC All-Academic honors.

The All-American honor comes on the heels of Braselton joining Reinhardt teammate and Adairsville High alumnus Taylor Weeks on the the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) NAIA All-Region Team.

Braselton and Weeks each received first-team honors on the NFCA All-East Region team.

Weeks, a senior outfielder for Reinhardt, hit .408 this year with four doubles, five triples, 30 runs batted in and 45 runs scored. Her 73 hits on the season ranked 35th in the NAIA, while her five triples ranked 21st.

Weeks previously was named the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-American of the Year on May 22.

The Adairsville native was a first team all-AAC selection as well.