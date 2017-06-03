3 from Bartow named to all-state teams

JASON GREENBERG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE

Georgia Dugout Preview’s all-state teams were announced Saturday, and Cartersville's Anthony Seigler was named to the first team in Class 4A.

Both Cass’ Bailey Campbell and Woodland’s Hunter Reaid were named to the second team in Class 5A.

Honorable mentions included Woodland’s Cauy Williams in Class 5A, and Adairsville’s Sam Seaman, Caden Gibbs, Kyler Pelfrey and Taylor Whitley in Class 3A.