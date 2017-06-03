Remember the Colonels: The 60th anniversary of Cass’ first state champ

During the last Georgia high school basketball tournament, I had a long conversation with an old coach about the differences in the sport now and 20 years ago. It was one of those head-shaking, good ol’ days barber shop talks that glorified the way it used to be and lamented what it has become. How nobody shoots free throws worth a flip, everybody wants to fire up misguided 3-pointers and defense is optional. The talent level is higher than ever, but the game is not advancing.

By the time we were done talking, I was ready to start watching lacrosse instead.

The increased influence of AAU and street agents, rampant transferring and the meteoric rise of the metro Atlanta population have made high school basketball championships a foregone conclusion in the higher classifications. Private metro Atlanta schools with smaller student bodies, such as Pace Academy and Greater Atlanta Christian, have been claiming titles in the lower classifications in recent years. My perusing of the past champions made me realize that the days of the “diamond in the rough” may be over and parity would be forever gone in Georgia.

As I researched this sad topic, I clicked my mouse a couple of times on that list of past champions to see who hoisted the trophies before I was born. I ventured into the 1960s and ’70s, encountering familiar names like Columbus and Cairo, and not-so-familiar ones like Russell, Arnold and Vienna. Teams from all corners of the state, from towns you pass through on the way to the beach or the mountains, won the title in those years.

Boys that lived in cramped houses in mill villages and farming communities that used basketball as an escape from their hardscrabble lives. People that got by on hard work, discipline and intestinal fortitude without Tweeting or posting on Facebook about their every move. Their names all but forgotten to everyone except those who are still living to tell the tale. Seeing their moment in the sun on display brought a big smile to my face.

My smile got even bigger when I moved to the 1950s. There it was in big letters, under Class A in the year 1957.

My interest piqued, I decided to learn more about this forgotten champion. The first state champion in my alma mater’s history. An accomplishment that was unknown to me when I walked the halls on Grassdale Road in the 1990s.

Using the math I learned at Cloverleaf Elementary School, it is the 60th anniversary of this team’s improbable road to glory. The story needs to be told.

The assemblage of a champion

Atop a hill in Cassville, overlooking the old Cass High School where the trophy resided until the school moved in 1978, lives Charles Wilson Sr. He was the senior point guard of that 1957 team and recalls the events as if they happened yesterday.

Nearly 80, Wilson smiled broadly as the memories flooded his brain.

“There were three of us that played together all the way through — Clyde Lowery, Robert Cornett and me. Clyde was my best friend and a great shooter,” Wilson said.

That closeness and familiarity helped the team concept, along with their beloved coach, P.B. Seymour.

“Coach Seymour was so calm,” Wilson recalled. “He knew the game and always put us in a position to win.”

Cass basketball had been on the cusp of greatness many times, but could never get over the hump in their difficult region. Something was needed to springboard the team into the state tournament and Wilson pointed out what happened in 1957 to effectuate this change.

“James Abernathy and Joe Powell moved from the Gordon County area and joined the team,” Wilson said. “Joe was 5-foot-9, but jumped like he was 6-3. James was 6-6 and having a big guy in the middle back then made all the difference.”

Before the season began, there was no inkling of an idea that Cass would win the state title. Wilson knew the team would be good, but did not anticipate how far the Colonels would go. In fact, in the offseason, there was no set schedule for the team.

“In the summer, Clyde and I would practice in the backyard. Sometimes, we would go to the open gyms at Euharlee or Peeples Valley to get a game. There were no camps, weightlifting or anything like that. We all played several sports, not like the kids do today. We did not have enough people to just play one sport.”

Seymour would hold a tryout, pick the team and get ready for the region opponents.

“We ran a motion offense,” Wilson said. “I brought the ball up. Joe was the slasher. Clyde would work the corners along with Robert. James manned the lane, which was narrower back then, and moved with the ball. Harold Gordy and Rodney Shelley were always the first guys off the bench. Coach Seymour made sure we played disciplined basketball and it worked well.”

Abernathy’s size was a major coup for Cass, as he could score on smaller opponents and neutralize rival post players. His presence changed the face of the offensive game plan.

“[Abernathy] was really athletic, and being 6-6 gave him such an advantage. We ran off screens, made cuts to the basket and he was right there for easy lay-ins and jumpers.”

The regular season saw the Colonels finish 13-4 with victories over Cartersville, Osborne, Taylorsville, Rockmart, Adairsville, Pine Log, Pepperell, Summerville (twice), Acworth (twice) and Ellijay (twice).

“Cartersville, of course, was a big rivalry,” Wilson said. “We had to see those guys every week around town. Pepperell and Ellijay were tough because they both had big guys in the middle. Most of the teams in our region were pretty good, except Summerville. They were not on our level at all.”

I wondered how Pine Log and Taylorsville had enough students to support a basketball team, much less an entire high school.

“Pine Log and Taylorsville both had talent,” Wilson said. “There was a guy named Wallace Brown that played for Pine Log a few years after we graduated and he was the purest shooter I had ever seen in Bartow County.”

The game was much different in 1957.

“No way,” Wilson replied when asked about competing in today’s game. “Guys now are far too athletic for us and we could not keep up.”

The 1957 Colonels relied on good defense, taking high-percentage shots and hitting free throws.

“I shot about 90 percent from the free throw line,” Wilson said proudly.

There was no three-point line, so ill-advised long shots were frowned upon. Even without the trifecta, the Colonels averaged 54 points per game in the regular season.

The home stretch

The success of the team became a rallying point for the town of Cassville. Word began to spread and the Colonels enjoyed a tremendous home court advantage.

“The fans were great,” Wilson said. “Our games started around 7:30 in the evening and the old gym would be packed full. There were people in Cassville that never missed a game. I know the Shinall family would have 11-12 people in the bleachers every night. The town really supported us all season long.”

After taking the region crown, Cass was headed to Macon, Georgia for the state tournament.

“We got to drive our own cars to the state tournament. We usually took school buses to away games, but not this time. I had a 1951 Ford and rode down to Macon with Clyde and his girlfriend, along with my wife Martha,” as Wilson pointed across the room.

“We got together that weekend and here we are. I would say it turned out pretty good,” he said with a chuckle.

The tournament, unlike today, was not played over the course of a month. Only four region champions and runners-up were invited to the Class A tournament, so it was played in three rounds during the weekend of February 25-27, 1957. A far cry from the “bracketology” that dominates the playoffs in the modern era.

The Colonels easily dispatched Carrollton in the first round, 63-37.

“I was on the bench most of that game,” Wilson said. “Coach Seymour let Rodney Shelley start and he did a good job. He was resting me for the next two games.”

Scouting was not common in that era, but Seymour had done enough reconnaissance on Carrollton to sit Wilson, who was ultimately selected to the All-State team.

Swainsboro defeated South Habersham and moved on to face Cass in the second round. A tougher squad with more size and talent, Swainsboro pushed the Colonels to the brink, but Cass would ultimately come away with a 66-59 victory.

“I played every minute of those last two games,” Wilson said. “The level of play went up and you could not take a minute off with teams like Swainsboro. Every possession was important.”

The juggernaut of Class A was defending champion Elberton, who came into the final game against Cass riding a long win streak.

“Elberton had won about 40 games in a row. They had no weaknesses and were easily the best team we played all season.”

The secret to Elberton’s success?

“Those boys were huge. You could see it during warm-ups. I knew it would be a long day.”

The two teams traded blows all game. They mirrored each other on offense and while Elberton had the size advantage, Cass relied on speed and outside shooting.

The difference maker ended up being Wilson’s best friend.

“Clyde got hot and they could not stop him,” Wilson recalled. “He worked those corners and he had such a smooth shot. I think he had 21 points in the game.”

Elberton could not leave Wilson, Abernathy, Powell or Cornett, but with Lowery on fire, it limited their options on defense.

“Everybody chipped in. We were just not going to lose that game. Every time Elberton tried to make a run, we stopped them cold.”

Seymour, sensing victory, was still nervous.

“Coach chewed Juicy Fruit gum during every game. His habit was to tear the wrapper into tiny pieces as the game went on. The sideline would have a tiny aluminum trail every night. That day, it was all over the place.”

The Colonels prevailed 64-59, ending Elberton’s win streak and taking home a state championship to Cassville for the first time in history.

“The whole town was there in Macon to celebrate with us,” Wilson said. “It was such a great moment, we all just jumped around and hugged everybody. Getting that trophy is something I will never forget.”

The Colonels were not done. The next season, Seymour led the Colonels to another state championship over Statesboro, 50-44.

In 1959, Cass advanced to the final game, but missed a three-peat by losing to Cochran, 47-40. That sustained success has not been repeated by any basketball program in Bartow County.

As for Wilson and the 1957 team, their trophy is still on display at the new Cass High School. The inevitable passage of time has claimed some of the team, and the proverbial dust gathering on their legacy gets thicker each year.

However, all it took was cracking open a yearbook, a phone call and back-porch visit to rekindle everything. The dust blew away and I was along for the ride as if 60 years was only the blink of an eye.

— Special thanks to Principal Michael Nelson, the Cass High Media Center, Charles and Martha Wilson Sr. and Charles Wilson Jr.