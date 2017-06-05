Webb leads fresh-faced Canes to 8-3-1 record at Cam Newton 7-on-7

In the first 7-on-7 tournament of the summer, new faces impressed for the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes.

The Canes went 8-3-1 at a Cam Newton Foundation tournament over the weekend, finishing in the top 10 out of 32 teams.

The big story, of course, was rising sophomore Tee Webb playing quarterback in place of Trevor Lawrence, who was attending the Elite 11 quarterback camp on California, but youngsters also got the chance to break into the receiving core and the secondary as well.

With receiver E.J. Turner accompanying Lawrence to California, Jackson Lowe and Kaleb Chatmon lined up alongside returning starters T.J. Horton and JKobe Orr to catch passes from Webb.

In the secondary, it was Marko Dudley, Marquail Coaxum and Sunni Moorehead stepping in alongside returners Bradley Kirk and Evan Williams.

“I was pleased with our secondary,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said. “That was a concern going into it, but Marko Dudley was flying around, making a lot of chaos in the secondary. Marquail Coaxum too, so that’s two sophomores, they looked really, really good.”

Of course, most of the attention was on Webb, who stepped in to lead the team that he’s expected to take over after Lawrence, the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2018, leaves for Clemson after next season.

Webb, a rising sophomore, is one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the Class of 2020, and he showed flashes of his top pedigree over the weekend.

“Tee did a good job,” King said. “He was up and down a little bit, and that’s expected as a rising sophomore, but he did a good job in some tough situations, he made some big-time throws for us.”

The Canes started out 4-1-1 in pool play on Saturday, bouncing back after lunch with three wins in a row.

After an early loss in the morning on Sunday relegated them to the loser’s bracket, they came back with a last-second win in the first game of the afternoon to stay alive.

“I guess the first win after lunch was the most exciting,” King said. “We beat Grady, we intercepted a ball on the last play of the game to seal the deal. Marko Dudley [had the interception]. Grady, I think they were up on us, they had the ball, but they had to get a play off and we came down and pressed a little bit. They threw a ball and Marko made a break on it and intercepted it to win the game.”

That win gave Cartersville some momentum, as the Canes went on to win two more elimination games right after that before bowing out with a loss to Marietta and its own highly-ranked Class of 2020 quarterback, Harrison Bailey, widely rated as the top signal caller in that year.

Still, after going 3-1 while facing elimination on a hot Georgia afternoon, King had nothing but praise for his team.

“We were in the loser’s bracket and we were trying to fight our way out of that, and to do that you have to play games back-to-back-to-back-to-back and just keep fighting yourself out of it,” King said. “There’s not a lot of down time and it got hot, our kids got tired, but they kept fighting through it and they never stopped competing. That’s why I say I’m really, really proud of them. We showed a lot of championship characteristics, especially those final two games.”

Seven-on-7 tournaments have become increasingly common in recent years as receivers and quarterbacks can build a rapport and defensive backs can try to shut down the opposition in a free-flowing, fast-paced game with plenty of space.

That makes both sides better and means that coaches like King aren’t just focused on the scoreboard over the summer.

“Any time you play and they keep any type of score, you want to win the championship, but that’s not the championship that we’re working towards,” King said. “We want to win the one in December, but our kids really, they competed well, we’ve got good kids and they got after it.”