Howard returns; Anderson, Goss, Underwood all lose in regionals

Just three college athletes from Bartow County were still in action last week, with both Michael Goss and JoJo Underwood’s UNC-Greensboro team and Elliott Anderson’s Auburn making it to the regionals of the NCAA Tournament before losing there.

Regionals were contested over the weekend, and Goss and Underwood’s UNC-G Spartans saw their season come to a close after two losses to regional host Clemson.

Those losses were sandwiched around the first NCAA Tournament win in program history, though, as the Spartans eliminated St. John’s with a 3-1 victory on Saturday.

Goss continued to hold down the middle of the lineup over the three games, starting by going 2-for-4 in a 5-4 loss to Clemson in the first game of the regional.

He hit a two-out, two-strike RBI single to cut the Tigers’ lead to 4-3 in the eighth, but Clemson answered back in the top of the inning and a ninth-inning rally by the Spartans fell short.

That put them on the brink of elimination, but Goss was once again clutch in the elimination game against St. John’s, with his eighth-inning RBI double bringing home a crucial insurance run in the 3-1 victory.

That win brought up another elimination game against Clemson and, although Goss drove in his third run in three games with a third-inning suicide squeeze to give the Spartans a 3-0 lead, the No. 1 seed in the region came back, scoring six runs over the final six innings for a 6-3 win to end UNC-G’s season.

In the three games in the tournament, Goss went 3-for-11 with a double and three RBIs.

He finished his senior season hitting .317 with eight home runs and 55 RBIs in 56 games, 54 starts.

That RBI number was one behind Cesar Trejo for the team lead.

Underwood, meanwhile, didn’t play in any of the three games at the Clemson Regional.

He finished his last season of college baseball with a .314 average, two homers and nine RBIs in 25 games, 13 starts.

Anderson, like Goss and Underwood a Cartersville alum, didn’t pitch in any of the first three games of the Tallahassee Regional for Auburn as the Tigers stomped to the regional final by beating Central Florida and Tennessee Tech.

Once there, they only needed to beat host Florida State once, but the Seminoles stayed alive with an 8-7 win on Sunday before closing out Auburn’s season with a 6-0 win on Monday.

Anderson got his first taste of NCAA Tournament experience in the clincher, coming on in relief with one out and a runner on second in the eighth.

He got the first hitter he faced to ground out to second, but Florida State first baseman Drew Mendoza followed with an RBI double, ending Anderson’s night.

Anderson finished his first college season 1-0 with a 6.57 ERA in 13 appearances, 12.1 innings.

Moving onto the professional ranks, Sam Howard returned to the mound last Wednesday for the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats in the Colorado Rockies organization.

Howard hadn’t pitched for 10 days after skipping a start and going on the 7-day disabled list, but appeared to suffer no ill effects against Richmond, surrendering three hits and one run while striking out two in an abbreviated, four-inning start.

The solid outing actually raised Howard’s ERA from 1.67 to 1.73, showing just how well the former Cartersville Cane has started the season.

So far, across seven starts with Hartford and one with Triple-A Albuquerque, he’s given up just 23 hits, six walks and eight earned runs in 39 innings, good for a 1.85 ERA.

Howard is allowing just a .167 batting average against and has struck out 31.

He’s about 10 innings short of the Eastern League qualifying standard, but were he to qualify, both his 1.73 ERA and 0.72 WHIP recorded with Hartford would lead the league.

Out west, former Cartersville and Georgia Tech player Connor Justus got a few days off last weekend for the Class A-Advanced Inland Empire 66ers, but it doesn’t appear to have helped the struggling shortstop.

Justus was hitless in five games last week, going a combined 0-for-14 with eight strikeouts.

That dragged his 2017 average down to .187.

He did walk four times in the five games , keeping his on-base percentage at .343.

His batting eye has been the one thing working for Justus, as his 33 walks in 48 games is second in the California League behind Stockton’s Tyler Ramirez, who has drawn one more free pass in eight more games.

Lastly, another former Cartersville Purple Hurricane picked up some preseason recognition in football, as UNC-Charlotte wide receiver T.L. Ford was named fourth-team preseason all-Conference USA by Athlon Sports.

Last year, Ford had 36 catches for 430 yards and four touchdowns, all second on the 49ers to departed senior Austin Duke.