Warner's East Cobb team takes tourney at LakePoint

Travel ball is in full swing at LakePoint, and after the summer-opening Memorial Day Tournament, Perfect Game’s second event this season wrapped up Monday.

The Perfect Game-East Cobb Invitational went from June 1-5, and is one of the biggest tournaments this summer in Emerson before the World Wood Bat Association Championships begin later this month.

The East Cobb Invitational saw 180 teams come to LakePoint this weekend across the three age groups — 14U, 16U and 18U.

Several teams represented Canada, and there were teams from 11 states, including as far as Illinois and Arizona. The tournament was mostly played at LakePoint and the East Cobb Baseball Complex, although 11 other ballparks were used, including Bartow County locations Joe Cowan Park, Woodland High School and the Cartersville Baseball Complex.

The big winner from the East Cobb Invitational was the East Cobb Yankees, featuring Cartersville rising senior Devin Warner.

Warner’s team won the 18U tournament by going 6-0, including 3-0 in pool play and 3-0 in bracket play after beating 643 DP Cougars Sterling in the championship game.

He had a hit and scored a run in the championship game of the tournament, and homered in the quarterfinals, playing primarily first base and third base in the six games.

Cartersville High rising sophomore Chandler Tromza also was on a team that performed well at the East Cobb Invitational. Tromza’s 643 DP Cougars Montgomery team placed third in the 16U bracket.

BARTOW COUNTY PLAYERS

18U

Devin Warner, Cartersville, East Cobb Yankees

Hunter Reaid, Woodland, 643 DP Jaguars Hightower

Tyler Dilcher, Woodland, Coyotes

Evan Hinton, Cass, Coyotes

Kenny Jinks, Woodland, Coyotes

Bailey Ward, Woodland, Coyotes

Dylan Webb, Woodland, Coyotes

Gavin Young, Cass, Coyotes

Harrison Osborn, Cartersville, Fierce Baseball

Jake Collum, Cass, Georgia Angels Prime

Cauy Williams, Woodland, Georgia Angels Prime

Zach Yancey, Cass, Georgia Angels Prime

Bryson Markley, Cass, Nelson Baseball School 16U

Clay Means, Cass, Nelson Baseball School 16U

Koby Stansel, Woodland, Nelson Baseball School 16U

Hunter Hice, Adairsville, Nelson Baseball School 17U Black

Kyler Pelfrey, Adaisville, Nelson Baseball School 17U Black

Nathan Smith, Cass, Nelson Baseball School 17U Red

Bailey Campbell, Cass, Nelson Baseball School 18U

Trenton Harrison, Woodland, TEAM RBI

Garrett Pope, Woodland, TEAM RBI

Carrington Evans, Cartersville, Triton Rays Prime 18U

Noah Ludy, Woodland, Triton Rays/GBSA

16U

Chandler Tromza, Cartersville, 643 DP Cougars Montgomery

Gage Morris, Cartersville, 643 DP Baseball Mang

Cohen Wilbanks, Cartersville, 643 DP Baseball Mang

Brandon Eller, Woodland, Baseball's Elite (Black)

Cody Moody, Woodland, BigStix Gamers Mendez 16U

Khalil Hassan, Woodland, BigStix Gamers Mortimer 16U

Mason Barnett, Cartersville, East Cobb Colt .45's 16U

Jake Gooch, Cartersville, East Cobb Colt .45's 16U

Josh Stringer, Cartersville, East Cobb Patriots 16U

Byers Murray, Cartersville, East Cobb Steel 16U

Reece Thompson, Cartersville, East Cobb Steel 16U

Garret Mishoe, Adairsville, Georgia Jackets National 16U

Brant Smith, Cartersville, Rawlings Southeast 16U National

Steven Spell, Cass, Titan's Baseball 16's Blue

Alan Thacker, Cartersville, Titan's Baseball 16's Blue, Titan's Baseball 16's Orange

Noah Davis, Cartersville, Titan's Baseball 16's Orange

Toby Queen, Woodland, Titan's Baseball 16's Orange

Luke Schiltz, Cartersville, USA Showcase Blue

Ian Inaba, Cartersville, USA Showcase Prime

14U

Scotty Smith, Woodland, 643 DP Cougars 13U

Davis Williams, Cartersville, 643 DP Cougars 14U

Jackson Norris, Cartersville, 643 DP Tigers 14U

Will Parris, Cartersville, East Cobb Select

Anderson Rhooms, Woodland, Georgia Roadrunners

Trey Holstein, Cartersville, Next Level Bombers 14U

Mason McBee, Cartersville, Next Level Bombers 14U