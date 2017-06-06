Warner's East Cobb team takes tourney at LakePoint
Travel ball is in full swing at LakePoint, and after the summer-opening Memorial Day Tournament, Perfect Game’s second event this season wrapped up Monday.
The Perfect Game-East Cobb Invitational went from June 1-5, and is one of the biggest tournaments this summer in Emerson before the World Wood Bat Association Championships begin later this month.
The East Cobb Invitational saw 180 teams come to LakePoint this weekend across the three age groups — 14U, 16U and 18U.
Several teams represented Canada, and there were teams from 11 states, including as far as Illinois and Arizona. The tournament was mostly played at LakePoint and the East Cobb Baseball Complex, although 11 other ballparks were used, including Bartow County locations Joe Cowan Park, Woodland High School and the Cartersville Baseball Complex.
The big winner from the East Cobb Invitational was the East Cobb Yankees, featuring Cartersville rising senior Devin Warner.
Warner’s team won the 18U tournament by going 6-0, including 3-0 in pool play and 3-0 in bracket play after beating 643 DP Cougars Sterling in the championship game.
He had a hit and scored a run in the championship game of the tournament, and homered in the quarterfinals, playing primarily first base and third base in the six games.
Cartersville High rising sophomore Chandler Tromza also was on a team that performed well at the East Cobb Invitational. Tromza’s 643 DP Cougars Montgomery team placed third in the 16U bracket.
BARTOW COUNTY PLAYERS
18U
Devin Warner, Cartersville, East Cobb Yankees
Hunter Reaid, Woodland, 643 DP Jaguars Hightower
Tyler Dilcher, Woodland, Coyotes
Evan Hinton, Cass, Coyotes
Kenny Jinks, Woodland, Coyotes
Bailey Ward, Woodland, Coyotes
Dylan Webb, Woodland, Coyotes
Gavin Young, Cass, Coyotes
Harrison Osborn, Cartersville, Fierce Baseball
Jake Collum, Cass, Georgia Angels Prime
Cauy Williams, Woodland, Georgia Angels Prime
Zach Yancey, Cass, Georgia Angels Prime
Bryson Markley, Cass, Nelson Baseball School 16U
Clay Means, Cass, Nelson Baseball School 16U
Koby Stansel, Woodland, Nelson Baseball School 16U
Hunter Hice, Adairsville, Nelson Baseball School 17U Black
Kyler Pelfrey, Adaisville, Nelson Baseball School 17U Black
Nathan Smith, Cass, Nelson Baseball School 17U Red
Bailey Campbell, Cass, Nelson Baseball School 18U
Trenton Harrison, Woodland, TEAM RBI
Garrett Pope, Woodland, TEAM RBI
Carrington Evans, Cartersville, Triton Rays Prime 18U
Noah Ludy, Woodland, Triton Rays/GBSA
16U
Chandler Tromza, Cartersville, 643 DP Cougars Montgomery
Gage Morris, Cartersville, 643 DP Baseball Mang
Cohen Wilbanks, Cartersville, 643 DP Baseball Mang
Brandon Eller, Woodland, Baseball's Elite (Black)
Cody Moody, Woodland, BigStix Gamers Mendez 16U
Khalil Hassan, Woodland, BigStix Gamers Mortimer 16U
Mason Barnett, Cartersville, East Cobb Colt .45's 16U
Jake Gooch, Cartersville, East Cobb Colt .45's 16U
Josh Stringer, Cartersville, East Cobb Patriots 16U
Byers Murray, Cartersville, East Cobb Steel 16U
Reece Thompson, Cartersville, East Cobb Steel 16U
Garret Mishoe, Adairsville, Georgia Jackets National 16U
Brant Smith, Cartersville, Rawlings Southeast 16U National
Steven Spell, Cass, Titan's Baseball 16's Blue
Alan Thacker, Cartersville, Titan's Baseball 16's Blue, Titan's Baseball 16's Orange
Noah Davis, Cartersville, Titan's Baseball 16's Orange
Toby Queen, Woodland, Titan's Baseball 16's Orange
Luke Schiltz, Cartersville, USA Showcase Blue
Ian Inaba, Cartersville, USA Showcase Prime
14U
Scotty Smith, Woodland, 643 DP Cougars 13U
Davis Williams, Cartersville, 643 DP Cougars 14U
Jackson Norris, Cartersville, 643 DP Tigers 14U
Will Parris, Cartersville, East Cobb Select
Anderson Rhooms, Woodland, Georgia Roadrunners
Trey Holstein, Cartersville, Next Level Bombers 14U
Mason McBee, Cartersville, Next Level Bombers 14U