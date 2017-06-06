Lawrence back at Cartersville practice after stellar showing at Elite 11

The legend of Trevor Lawrence only grew over the weekend as the Cartersville quarterback showed out on the national stage, performing well at the Elite 11 Finals in California and earning an invite to The Opening later this summer in Oregon.

Twenty-four of the best quarterbacks in the country made it to the Elite 11 Finals by earning invites through a series of regional events earlier in the year.

With the cream of the Class of 2018 QB crop gathered near the beach in Los Angeles, Lawrence, widely considered the top signal caller in the class, made sure to keep his name at the head of the list.

“The Clemson commit and nation’s No. 1 overall recruit for 2018 showed why he’s rated that high over the weekend,” Morgan Moriarty gushed on SBNation. “He had strong passes all weekend, and got some praise from coach Trent Dilfer. His stock is just as high as it was before the finals began.”

Lawrence, back at Cartersville workouts on Tuesday, was typically understated.

“I did pretty well,” Lawrence said. “It feels good. I’d been wanting to do that since I was a little kid watching the show, so it really felt good.”

Make no mistake, though, the Elite 11 Finals are a big deal. According to the Elite 11 website, 10 of the last 11 quarterbacks to win the Heisman trophy have attended an Elite 11 camp.

By being one of the 11 quarterbacks selected for The Opening, Lawrence only cemented his credentials as perhaps the best quarterback in the country—and brought some attention to his hometown in north Georgia.

“He’s helping the Cartersville brand a lot, putting it on the national scene, and it’s just an exciting time for him and his family to be able to take those trips and do those things,” Cartersville coach Joey King said. “And then to get the recognition that he’s getting is pretty exciting to see.”

Lawrence will be shooting for some more recognition at The Opening, which will be the last weekend in June at Nike’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

Along with the other 10 quarterbacks selected from the Elite 11 finals, he’ll lead a team in a 7-on-7 tournament for the chance to be crowned The Opening champion.

“It’s probably one of the best ones in the country,” Lawrence said. “Hopefully [we’re going] to win the whole thing because it’s like a 7-on-7 tournament, so I feel like we can do that.”

Cartersville receiver E.J. Turner traveled with Lawrence last weekend to L.A., and he got some work in as well.

“They had to learn plays in the span of like two days, so we had to help run the plays for them,” Turner said. “Then we had to work out like, early in the morning on the beach and run routes, get our footwork right. ... It was a big learning experience, yeah.”

Fresh off the beach, the two were back at Cartersville’s practice Tuesday morning, where Lawrence got back with the offense after Tee Webb led the Canes in a 7-on-7 tournament and Turner continued to work in the secondary.

King, although excited for his quarterback’s accomplishment, was happy to have them both back in the shadow of Weinman Stadium.

“I’m glad he’s back for right now,” King said. “We’re working on us and trying to win us another one, so I’m glad he’s back with his team.”