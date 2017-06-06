Hyped football doubleheader at Weinman now fully set

A potentially nationally-televised football doubleheader at Weinman Stadium on August 26 now has its full schedule.

According to a report from AL.com, Saraland, from Alabama, will be the team to face off against Heard County in the first game of the doubleheader at 2:30 p.m.

As previously announced, the second game will see Cartersville play Bartram Trail, from Florida.

The twin bill will feature four of the best senior quarterbacks in the country.

Heard County’s Emory Jones is committed to Ohio State and is ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat QB in the Class of 2018, per 247 Sports.

He’ll face Saraland’s Jack West, who is committed to Stanford.

In the nightcap, hometown hero and Clemson commit Trevor Lawrence is widely regarded as the best quarterback in the Class of 2018, while Bartram Trail’s Joey Gatewood is a dual-threat QB who is ranked as the No. 3 athlete in the class by multiple sites.

All four quarterbacks recently attended the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, although only Lawrence was named one of the best 11 quarterbacks there to gain an invite to The Opening showcase in Oregon late this month.

The games will likely be televised nationally, although that has not yet been officially announced.