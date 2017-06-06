Block takes over Excel softball

Katie Block was named high school softball coach at Excel Christian Academy on June 2.

A native of Lilburn, Block most recently began her teaching and coaching career in 2016 at her alma mater, Parkview High School in Gwinnett County.

Block also played softball at the University of North Georgia.

In 2015, her team won a NCAA Division-II National Championship in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with Block as the starting third baseman.

“Katie is a true blessing for Excel Christian Academy,” Excel president Danny Deems said in a press release. “The timing of her arrival into this area of northwest Georgia is impeccable. Only God’s hand could have brought her to us. Katie is a perfect fit for our school, our students, and our mission to provide a Christ-centered education for our families.”