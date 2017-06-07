Cartersville native wins NCAA golf title with Oklahoma

A kid who grew up playing golf at the Cartersville Country Club is now a NCAA National Champion for the Oklahoma men’s golf team.

Jim Garren is the assistant coach at Oklahoma, and his Sooners competed in the NCAA Championship during May 27-31 in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Garren says the togetherness of the team was a big factor in them winning the championship.

“We knew we had the team,” Garren said. “We knew we were good enough.”

While Garren’s Oklahoma team finished on top, the ending was in contrast to the the beginning of the season, as the Sooners won just one of their eight tournaments in the spring season before the national championship.

“Our ranking this year wasn’t as high as where we should have been, but at the same time, we knew we had a great team,” Garren said. “We set some school records with individual wins in a season. We just could never get everything clicking together. But we knew if we clicked it at the right time we could win any tournament.”

Even though Oklahoma wasn’t winning tournaments, there were signs of progress throughout the year.

“Case in point, the Georgia Tech event, we were leading through 45 holes in the fall, and that is the strongest regular season event of the year,” Garren said. “And the fact we were leading the tournament, we knew we could compete with anybody.”

The moment when Garren realized the Sooners could win it all was the quarterfinals of the national championship.

“In our sport, it is hard to get everybody clicking at the same time, and we knew, if we timed it up the right way it could be something special. But to see it all come together in a pretty dominant fashion after the Baylor [quarterfinal] match, it was a pretty cool sight,” Garren said. “I mean these guys work hard, and our season is a 10-month season. We go longer than anybody in college sports, so it was the culmination of a lot of hard work and it was a pretty cool feeling. These guys work hard and we have some elite players. They put it on display up there in Chicago.”

The competition was put to the test during the quarterfinal match in the NCAA against Baylor, arguably Oklahoma’s toughest challenge.

Oklahoma was trailing Baylor 2-0 in match play, and they ended up coming back to win the series 3-2. The comeback came from what Garren describes as wanting to fight for your teammates.

“Our guys are super close,” Garren said. “They are best friends and they hang out with each other every day.”

Garren built a friendship with the team in Oklahoma, a feeling he likes to rekindle when he meets with his old swing coach in Cartersville.

Garren, who graduated from Cartersville High School in 2002, comes back once a year to Cartersville.

One person he likes to visit is his old friend Scott Hamilton, assuming Hamilton is not held up on the PGA Tour. Hamilton is the former director of golf at the Cartersville Country Club and renowned PGA Tour instructor.

Their conversations range from golf to just catching up with each other.

After following Hamilton into the coaching profession, it is Garren’s dream to eventually be a head coach.

“We all do this to be a head coach. As far as coaching goes, I would never leave Oklahoma as an assistant. So if it is not a head coaching job, I’ll be [in Oklahoma],” Garren said. “The time will come when the right oppurtunity comes about and I will look forward to it.”