Former assistant Jamey Laney takes over Adairsville soccer

The Adairsville boys soccer head coaching job has been a long time coming for Jamey Laney.

“The first time I ever played [soccer] was 1976, I fell in love with the game in about the first 15 minutes, thought it was the coolest thing ever and thought I want to do this forever,” Laney said.

He’ll take over the Tigers after Kelly Abernathy stepped down at the end of the season.

Laney has some history with the Adairsville soccer program. Aside from being on Abernathy’s staff for the last two seasons, he was an assistant coach for the Tigers several years ago before stepping down for personal reasons.

He also previously coached at Cass Middle School, where he won region titles with both the boys and girls teams over a span of four years.

This, however, will be his first head coaching job at the high school level.

“When coach Abernathy decided to step down, we talked to coach Laney and he was very excited and ... he was a natural selection for us,” Adairsville athletic director Meredith Barnhill said. “He’d been a part of the program, strong soccer knowledge, kids love him, does a great job in the classroom, so he’s another one that’s going to do a good job for the program and continue moving it forward in the direction coach Abernathy had it moving in.”

Laney had his soccer epiphany as a college student at Reinhardt, but didn’t have a chance to chase his newfound passion until after he graduated.

“My first soccer game was in 1976 and I fell in love with the game,” Laney said. “Being that old, I didn’t have an opportunity to play in college. I was at Reinhardt, and the year I left, they got a soccer team.”

He turned to coaching instead, first with his daughter’s rec teams and at camps.

The first time he was an assistant for Adairsville was as a side job because he was still teaching at White Middle School, but he had to stop doing that when his mother was diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

“I didn’t really want to leave, but I don’t feel good about doing anything unless I’m in it 100 percent,” Laney said. “I don’t want to go at anything halfway, or I don’t want to phone it in. If I’m going to take on something, I want to go 100 percent, do the best I can, so it was one of those things where I had to step away because mom was sick.”

After she died in early 2012, Laney returned to the sidelines at Cass Middle School, coaching the boys team there to a region championship that year.

He stayed at Cass Middle until two years ago, when he was offered the art teacher job at Adairsville High.

That didn’t come with a coaching position, but Laney knew he wanted to stay involved with soccer.

“I went to coach Abernathy and coach Grimaldo and said, ‘Hey, I love this sport, I think it’s the greatest thing in the world, I want to be involved with the team if you’ll allow me to.”

Officially, that meant he was the bus driver. Unofficially, he was a trusted assistant coach.

The Tigers struggled in 2017, going just 1-11 and losing their last nine games of the season, but Laney and the other coaches took it in stride and, in fact, he’s encouraged for next season.

“I don’t feel like I can put blame anywhere, I don’t think that I can pinpoint one thing that was necessarily wrong [last season],” Laney said. “There were so many times through last season that we were so close. It was one of those things where we had this momentum and we were doing so well and then something happened and you can’t put a finger on it, you can’t name one player or one play, it just happened.”

Now, 40-some years after his first touch of a soccer ball, Laney will have a chance to turn that around and bring the Adairsville boys program to match the success of the Lady Tigers, who have reached the state quarterfinals in each of the last two years.

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity,” Laney said. “I’m looking forward to the upcoming season. ... I enjoy the process of teaching a sport that I love to a new generation, so for me, I’m just thankful that coach Barnhill and [Adairsville principal] Mr. [Bruce] Mulkey are going to give me a shot, and I hope that whatever we do is pleasing to them and to our school and our community.”