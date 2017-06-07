Beasley on NFL Top 100

Adairsville native Vic Beasley was selected No. 40 on the top 100 list of NFL players in 2017.

The list is picked by current NFL players.

Beasley, who was selected eighth overall in the 2015 NFL draft, realized his potential last year when he had 15.5 sacks, which led the NFL. He also led the league in forced fumbles with six.

Those statistics earned him an All-Pro selection and a Pro Bowl invite. His strong performances helped lead the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl.

On the Top 100 list, Beasley finished one spot ahead of his Falcons teammate Devonta Freeman, who is at 41. He is also ahead of players like Cam Newton, Andrew Luck and Dez Bryant.

Beasley graduated from Adairsville in 2010 and went on to play at Clemson, where he broke the school record for sacks with 33 in three years.