Two Highlands softball players pick up All-America honors

The Georgia Highlands softball team continues to earn accolades as the Chargers have All-Americans for the first time in program history following a 43-14 season.

Sophomores Brianna Fickes and Andria Booth both earned All-American awards.

Booth, the NJCAA D-I Region XVII player of the year and a first-team All-Region selection, earned a place in the NJCAA D-I third team All-America.

She earned it after batting .444 with nine doubles, eight triples, and one home run. Booth finished with an on-base percentage of .516, while stealing 32 bases and crossing home 63 times.

Booth will continue her collegiate career at NCAA Division-I Gardner-Webb University.

Fickes, an FPN All-America Offensive Team Selection, NFCA and NJCAA first Team All-Region member, earned NJCAA D-I Third Team All-American honors.

She batted .455 during the year with 12 doubles, one triple, and 20 home runs. Fickes had an on-base percentage of .566 after being walked 40 times. She produced a slugging percentage of .898.

Fickes will continue her softball career at No. 5 ranked Georgia Gwinnett College.

—Information in this report was provided by Georgia Highlands College.