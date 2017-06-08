JASON GREENBERG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville rising junior catcher J.P. Martin receives a pitch during the quarterfinals of the Perfect Game-East Cobb Invitational Thursday at LakePoint. Martin hit an RBI triple in the game to help his team, the East Cobb Astros, reach the semifinals of the tournament, which will be held today. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

On field 11 Thursday at LakePoint, Cartersville rising junior J.P Martin lined an RBI triple off the outfield wall.

A few minutes later and a few fields over, recent Woodland grad Hunter Reaid rocketed a bases-loaded, RBI single to center field tie his team’s game at 1-apiece midway through a quarterfinal.

While that was going on, Cartersville rising junior Mason Barnett was dealing on the mound in a close game, before teammate Anthony Seigler drove in the game-tying run with a sac fly in the bottom of the seventh to send his team’s game to extra innings.

There was intense action everywhere you looked at LakePoint Thursday, and that action will continue today in the Perfect Game-East Cobb Invitational as the 13U, 15U and 17U champs are crowned.

“It’s a big tournament. It’s our first real big one for the summer,” said Taylor McCollough, Perfect Game vice president of operations. “We did Memorial Day [two weeks ago], and then this one, a lot more kids are out of school and done with their high school seasons, so it’s a big one to start the season off.”

Roughly 150 teams from 11 states will play across 15 ballparks, primarily LakePoint, and there are 33 players from Bartow high schools entered.

Tournaments like these are a hub for college recruiters, especially when the playoffs kick off and the field is narrowed down to the elite teams.

Those elite teams include three in the 17U semifinals with Bartow County players on their rosters. Martin is on the East Cobb Astros, which will take on the Triton Rays/GBSA and Woodland graduate Noah Ludy today.

In the other semifinal of the 17U tournament, Reaid’s 643 DP Jaguars Hightower will take on the Cincinnati Spikes after dispatching Seigler and Barnett’s Upstate Mavericks in the quarters.

Martin plays for one of the premier travel ball teams in the state of Georgia and he was starting at catcher Thursday

“We have a good team, we feel like we can win it all. We are 23-0 right now, so we want to keep it going,” Martin said. “We have some of the best guys in the country playing — Hunter Barco, Myles Austin — two top guys in the [Class of 2019 Perfect Game] top 10. So we feel pretty good.”

Reaid, who is attending Shorter University in the fall, is using these summer tournaments to get ready for college ball. With his recruitment already done, he credits his travel ball team in helping him get mentally prepared for his time in college.

“I feel like I am going to be seeing next-level guys off the bump,” Reaid said of what he expects to find in college. “[I’m] competing with guys [in this tournament] that I will be seeing at the next level or even a higher level.”

While Reaid and Martin use the tournament to hone in on their skills, recruiters use this time to scout the young talent that is being displayed at LakePoint.

Trey Fowler is the recruiting coordinator and hitting coach for Kennesaw State, and he was on hand for the playoff action Thursday. One of the benefits that Fowler pointed out about LakePoint was having a vast amount of talent in one place, which allows coaches to spot players that were not originally on their radar.

“When most of the players come to you, it makes it a lot easier,” Fowler said. “This is the Mecca of travel baseball”

With all the talent at these Perfect Game tournaments, Fowler hones in on the older age groups, like the U17 tournament.

“Obviously, the recruiting process is sped up at the Division-I level very much so. I think the big thing now, our ’17 class is done. We’re on ’18 and ’19s,” Fowler said. “You don’t want to get too much more sped up than that because [then] you are really trying to forecast stuff a lot down the road, and sometimes that can be a little tougher.”

As the coaches continue to evaluate the talent, the players are fully aware of the need to show out so they can impress these scouts.

For Martin, he enjoys the level of competiton he goes up against, and that, compounded by the fact college scouts are watching, raises his game to the next level.

“You are playing against some of the best guys in the country, so you want to be at your best,” Martin said. “Your goal is to play major league ball so you have to do your best.”

17U

Hunter Reaid, Woodland, 643 DP Jaguars Hightower

Brandon Eller, Woodland, Baseball's Elite

Tyler Dilcher, Woodland, Coyotes

Evan Hinton, Cass, Coyotes

Kenny Jinks, Woodland, Coyotes

Bailey Ward, Woodland, Coyotes

Dylan Webb, Woddland, Coyotes

Gavin Young, Cass, Coyotes

J.P. Martin, Cartersville, East Cobb Astros 16U

Mason Barnett, Cartersville, East Cobb Colt .45's 16U

Jake Gooch, Cartersville, East Cobb Colt .45's 16U

Brant Smith, Cartersville, Rawlings Southeast 16U National

LaDarius Winburn, Cartersville, Team Rawlings PSA 16

Trenton Harrison, Woodland, TEAM RBI

Garrett Pope, Woodland, TEAM RBI

Noah Ludy, Woodland, Triton Rays/GBSA

Anthony Seigler, Cartersville, Upstate Mavericks

Gage Morris, Cartersville, USA Showcase

Luke Schiltz, Cartersville, USA Showcase

15U

Peyton Willoughby, Cartersville, East Cobb Braves

Carter Owen, Cartersville, East Cobb Colt .45's

Mason Watson, Cartersville, East Cobb Colt .45's

Clay Ross, Cartersville, East Cobb Steel 15U

Josh Davis, Cartersville, Georgia Jackets 15U

Tee Webb, Cartersville, Georgia Jackets National 15U

Preston Welchel, Cartersville, Georgia Jackets National 15U

Logan Martin, Cartersville, Georgia Power

Osiris Corker, Woodland, KCXtreme

Austin Baker, Cass, Team GA 15U Gold

Zach Wilson, Woodland, Titans Baseball 15's

13U

Scotty Smith, Woodland, 643 Cougars 13U

Sam Wilbanks, Cartersville, 643 DP Tigers 13U

Brynen Wilkins, Cartersville, East Cobb Astros