Two Bartow county wrestlers were making headlines this past weekend in Akron, Ohio, during June 1-4.

Woodland’s Caden McCrary and Kyle Gollhofer both earned All-American status in the UWW Cadet World Team Trials.

McCrary competed in the 50kg weight class and finished in seventh place, while Gollhofer wrestled in the 54kg weight class and finished in eighth place.

“You go out there and to wrestle in those two weight classes — where there was 40 to 50 guys in the weight class — to come out in the top eight against some of the best kids in the country just speaks volumes of how good both of those kids are,” Woodland High School wrestling coach Adrian Tramutola said.

The UWW Cadet World Team Trials is considered one of the most prestigious wrestling tournaments for their age group. It is on par with the Cadet Nationals.

The tandem of McCrary and Gollhofer did not have to qualify for the World Team Trials, but the competiton was hefty because anybody was allowed to sign up. There were large brackets and both of the wrestlers had to go through a lot of matches.

Tramutola did not feel the large amount of matches in a short time span affected the wrestlers.

“They wrestle year round, they are used to that kind of stuff. It shows that they are as good or better than anybody in the country,” Tramutola said. “They beat multiple top-10 ranked guys. They beat multiple All-Americans and state champions. Both of the matches they lost on the championship side were by three points. Kyle had the number one guy in the country on the ropes with about 30 seconds left, and made one mistake and got taken down in the match.”

What makes the achievment of both these wrestlers more impressive is that they were the first wrestlers during Tramutola’s time at Woodland to place and wrestle at the World Team Trials.

While McCrary and Gollhofer were making the headlines, the Woodland wrestling team competed in the Archer Duals this past weekend as well. The summer tournaments allow players to get more experience and sharpen up their skills on the mat.

“We got around 12-15 matches in, and [we] saw some good wrestling from our young guys,” Tramutola said. “We got a kid like Cody Cochran, who is a two-time state champ, he had a good weekend.”

The displays of both the team and McCrary and Gollhofer will not end, as they all continue to compete in more summer tournaments.

McCrary is prepping for the Cadet National Duals and Gollhofer will compete in the Junior National Duals.

The more they compete, the more experince they gain for the upcoming season.

“Our summer schedule could get anywhere from 30-40 matches,” Tramutola said. “Some kids can get an entire season worth of matches in the summer time alone. We stress a lot of work in the summer. It’s how you get better.”