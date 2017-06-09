Another year is in the books, with the points finally tallied up in the Director’s Cup standings that take into account every sport played throughout the year.

The Cup is presented annually by the Georgia Athletic Director’s Association to the top-scoring program in each classification, based on a scoring system that allots 100 points for winning a state championship in a particular sport and decreases from there.

Three programs—Cartersville football, and Woodland girls cross country and coed cheerleading—picked up the full 100 points by hoisting a state championship trophy at the end of the season.

That was along with three individual wrestling champions—Seven Richards and Tripp Breeden of Cass and Kyle Gollhofer of Woodland—and one individual track champion, Woodland’s Thomas Jolly in the pole vault.

The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes had the top spot in the county, taking 14th overall in Class 4A.

The Adairsville Tigers, meanwhile, had the only other top-20 finish in Bartow, with the Adairsville girls teams having another quality year and finishing exactly 20th among girls programs in Class 3A, but the Adairsville boys struggled, finishing just 52nd and dragged the overall program back to 35th.

Cass and Woodland, meanwhile, saw their region get much tougher this year with the addition of three athletic powerhouses that dropped down from Class 6A, and they finished around the middle of the pack.

The Woodland Wildcats had a boom-or-bust athletic program, with most of their teams either legit state title contenders or not even a threat to make the state playoffs, and that was reflected in a 29th-place finish in Class 5A.

It was enough, though, to edge out Cass as the fourth-best team in Region 7-AAAAA.

The Colonels had the opposite problem of Adairsville, with the boys program carried by a strong effort from wrestling, but the girls program struggling in just about every sport.

The combination was good for 36th place in Region 5A.

At Cartersville, the year started off well, with the Canes having perhaps the state’s marquee program in fall sports with their football juggernaut, which picked up the expected 100 points for a state championship.

The softball team also rolled to the Sweet 16. With those points banked, the Canes were sitting pretty after football season.

“We were, back in January or so, we were like third overall, but where we lose, where we get behind, is in the spring sports,” Cartersville athletic director Darrell Demastus said.

Other winter sports picked up the slack as the boys basketball team lost in the first round of state and the girls team didn't make it, with the volleyball team going to the Sweet 16 and the cheerleaders picking up 60 points for a good performance at state.

Other than one big exception, the spring sports weren’t even the disappointment that one might have expected on hearing that the Canes had fallen from top-5 to 14th.

In fact, three of the top four point-scorers for the Canes came in the spring sports, as boys tennis went to the Final 4 and boys soccer and girls tennis each made Elite 8 runs.

“I think it shows that we are very competitive in everything,” Demastus said. “The girls tennis went far, we had some that represented the school in track. I think it shows that the overall quality of the athletic department at Cartersville High School is among the best.”

But that wasn’t enough to keep up with the big private schools, and the baseball team’s loss in the first round when they drew eventual state runner-up Blessed Trinity didn’t help.

“Schools like Marist will end up winning lacrosse and swimming and golf and all of the spring sports, the smaller sports, I guess, where they can go out and recruit golfers. We can’t recruit golfers,” Demastus said. “They have programs that allow them to specifically award students to come to the private schools to play that specific sport where we don’t, and so any public school is going to have a hard time winning Director’s Cup if there are several private schools in their classification.”

Indeed, Marist was the winner for Class 4A this year, and was trailed in the 2 through 4 spots by Blessed Trinity, St. Pius X and Woodward Academy, private schools all.

Among just public schools, Cartersville was 10th in the classification, and trailed just LaGrange in Region 5-AAAA.

“I’m disappointed that we wound up 14th, because I know the last few years, two or three years ago we were fifth, but things happen,” Demastus said.

The Woodland Wildcats, meanwhile, rode the contributions of just a few programs to a top-30 finish in Class 5A.

Only seven programs made it to state competition to pick up points for Woodland, but two of those were state champions and another was a runner-up.

That allowed the Wildcats to finish ahead of schools like Bainbridge, which had 11 programs score points.

“I think, in a perfect situation, you’d want all of your teams to be in the state playoffs, competing for championships,” Woodland co-athletic director Adrian Tramutola said. “I don’t know how realistic that is, I know there are a lot of schools that are very successful overall. I think it speaks volumes for the programs that are.”

It started in the fall, when the girls cross country team held off Starr’s Mill to clinch the state championship.

The softball team had a more surprising, but no less exciting, run to sneak into the state playoffs and then advanced to the Sweet 16.

Winter was also good to the Wildcats, as the coed cheerleading team won state, and the traditional power wrestling program was runner-up in both the traditional and duals tournaments, while Gollhofer took home an individual title.

That was mostly it for Woodland though, as Jolly’s state championship in the pole vault was the highlight of the spring season, with the baseball team missing the state playoffs by one spot.

“Athletically-speaking, for us, it was a pretty good year,” Tramutola said. “We had two state championship teams, we had a runner-up finish, so I think it’s been a while since we’ve had more than one program win a state championship. And going ahead forward, I think every girl is back but one from our cross country team, so they’ve got to be going into the season as the No. 1 projected team. Wrestling, we return a bunch of placers and a great group of incoming freshmen. Cheerleading, they’re up there every single year, so a lot of teams are putting the work in and that’s all we can do right now, is continue to work.”

Meanwhile, at Adairsville, a good stretch for the Lady Tigers continued.

Both the cheerleading and volleyball teams made it to state competition, but it was in the spring where they really shined.

First, the girls soccer team made a second-straight appearance in the state quarterfinals after beating a top-10 ranked team in the first round.

“That program has been successful the last few years, so we do expect some postseason play from them,” Adairsville athletic director Meredith Barnhill said. “It was an uphill battle this year. We weren’t used to being in that four spot and having to upset two teams on the road, but that is something that they’ve come to expect in that program, is multiple postseason appearances. So back-to-back Elite 8 appearances is always something to be proud of.”

Also, the girls golf team made it to state, and Josie Summerville finished second in the shot put at the state track championships.

“The girls programs, though, they have been coming on,” Barnhill said. “I really think we owe a lot of that to our kids and our coaches and their commitment to the weight room with the girls. That is something that we’ve changed in the last few years, we’ve really tried to get them on board with, and the kids have bought into it. They’re working hard, they’re working 12 months a year just like the boys, and I really think that’s been one of the biggest payoffs in our athletics program in recent years.”

The Adairsville boys programs couldn’t match that success, though, outside of a couple state placers in wrestling and a good region-tournament run from the basketball team that saw them clinch a state tourney spot.

“The boys, they’re still doing good things,” Barnhill said. “It doesn’t always necessarily show up on the scoreboard or in the win-loss column, but they’re still working hard, the coaches are working hard, and there are measureable successes that you just can’t always see on the scoreboard.”

For the last Bartow County program, Cass, the year was defined by a couple breakthroughs as both the girls basketball and boys soccer teams made it to the state tournament for the first time in a long time.

On the girls side, the points that the basketball team scored were supported only by a couple placers at the state track championship. The cheerleaders also made it to sectionals for the first time in 11 years, but that breakthrough wasn’t good enough to pick up Director’s Cup points.

“Obviously we dropped a little bit in our female sports, but in a situation where you’re a city school system or a private school and you can get those kids who can specialize or who excel in those specialized sports, obviously that is a tremendous boost in your standings for the Director’s Cup, and in the female sports,” Cass athletic director Nicky Moore said.

On the boys side, the Colonels joined fellow county wrestling power Woodland by making it to the Final 4 of the state wrestling tournaments, and Richards and Breeden got individual winner’s medals.

The boys track team was carried by hurdler and jumper Ray Varnum, who was the top individual scorer from the county and helped his team to the only top-10 finish of any Bartow team at the state championship, with the Colonels finishing 10th.

The boys tennis team also had some success, making state and sweeping their opponent in the first round to make it to the Sweet 16.

“Obviously we’re very proud of the effort that our kids give,” Moore said. “Our coaches do a great job, not only motivating our kids in extracurricular activities, but just being well-rounded citizens within our community. Unless you win it all in everything, you always want to look to do better and that’s what we will continue to do, keep the grind going and continue to work.”

If athletes at every county school continue to do that, next year could look a lot better in the final Director’s Cup standings.

Cartersville will return the county player of the year in football (Trevor Lawrence), volleyball (Catie Heilman), boys basketball (Jaylon Pugh) and baseball (Anthony Seigler).

Adairsville will return Emily Collum, the county player of the year in girls soccer, who’s also a huge contributor in softball and basketball, along with Summerville and her fellow basketball star Nakiyah Washington.

At Woodland, the entire top five on the state-champion cross country team will return as the Lady Wildcats look to start a dynasty, as will defending state champion wrestler Gollhofer.

The situation is the same at Cass, where both Richards and Breeden will be back to defend their titles—and possibly help the Colonels football team get over the hump and into state.

In fact, the only county players of the year who won’t be back to defend their crowns are Cartersville’s Hannah Todd (softball) and Cesar Abeja (boys soccer), and Cass’ Jana Morning (girls basketball).

With that kind of returning talent, all the Bartow schools will be hoping to fulfill Demastus’ proclamation.

“I’m really, really hoping that we step up and even finish a little better than we did this year,” Demastus said.