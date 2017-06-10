Atlanta Falcon Vic Beasley Jr. looks on at the games going on in his 5-on-5 tournament, and one player stops playing for a moment to shake Beasley’s hand.

This is the stardom that follows Beasley around his hometown of Adairsville, and continued Saturday at Adairsville High during his benefit tournament.

The third annual Vic Beasley 5-on-5 tournament is expected to raise $5,600 for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes program in Adairsville, while providing some quality competition and camaraderie.

“It’s been going on great, man,” Beasley said. “It has been a great turnout for us, a lot of teams here competing, and the fellowship is awesome.”

The tournament featured 16 teams in a double-elimination bracket, with each member of the winning team getting a $1,000 Nike ID Gift Card.

The championship of the tournament will wrap up today.

The amount of money being raised at this event has increased each year, with the two previous tournaments raising around $2,500, which is less than half of what FCA expects to raise from this year’s tournament.

The fact that there are 16 teams, which is the largest amount of teams registered in the event’s first three years, is another indication that tells Bartow County FCA Director Shannon Boatfield that the community is getting behind the tournament.

“This is exciting, it’s great to see the community come out,” Boatfield said. “There is a lot of good competition here. I’d say we are very pleased with the tournament [Saturday]. It’s been great.”

The influx of teams has brought more talent to the courts. The talent level ranged from people who have played professionally in Europe to those who last played middle-school basketball.

“It’s been raised dramatically, man,” Beasley said of the talent. “Over the course of the three years, you can see that the competition level is at such an all-time high. The people around the area are just attracted to this event now.”

Regardless of the talent, Beasley likes seeing the community come together.

He has continued to give time and resources to the Adairsville community that helped him reached his dreams of playing in the NFL.

He said he wants to make sure that every child has the same opportunity to go for their dreams, which is why he likes to give back.

“[Giving back] has been important to me,” Beasley said. “I never like to forget where I come from. My momma always instilled that in me. I just try to help inspire young men and just give them a chance to express their gifts. That is my intention for this tournament.”

Before Beasley became an NFL star, he planned on doing a fundraiser tournament during his time at Clemson.

After all, Beasley was a standout at Adairsville High on the hardwood as well, famously breaking two backboards with vicious dunks in practice as a prep star.

He also was heavily involved with his mentor, Norman Parker, and Parker’s Georgia Stars summer grassroots basketball program.

“Vic always wanted to do [a camp], and so it was kind of a mixing of the minds to figure out exactly what it was going to look like,” Boatfield said. “Every year, we continue to get bigger and better and just looking at how this can be more impactful for the community.”

As the tournament passes, Beasley will hope the impact he has on the community of Adairsville will have a lasting impact.

“I thank God for the position that I am in,” Beasley said. “I just try to be an inspiration for young kids and whoever is watching me.”