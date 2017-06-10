Recent Cass graduate Benjamin Fairbanks has been selected as the winner of the 2016-17 Most Positive Boys Swimming & Diving Athlete in the State of Georgia.

Fairbanks attended the 2016-17 Georgia Positive Athlete awards on Tuesday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Downtown Atlanta, where he was presented with the honor alongside the Positive Athletes from other sports.

Positive Athlete Georgia is an undertaking by professional athletes tied to Georgia professional and collegiate sports teams to promote the benefits of positivity to young athletes.

Fairbanks was selected after he was a four-year participant on the Cass High School boys swim team and a two-year captain.

Along with participating on the swim team, Fairbanks also was on the football and track and field teams at Cass.

Fairbanks is an active member of the Cass High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes and held the leadership position of FCA Huddle Team Captain.

Former University of Georgia football player and two-time NFL Super Bowl champion Hines Ward was on hand to honor each of the athletes and coaches selected, as was the television voice of the Atlanta Hawks, Bob Rathbun.

Atlanta Braves Vice Chairman and 2017 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, John Schuerholz, also spoke to the winners.