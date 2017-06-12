The summer now completely belongs to the minor leaguers as Cartersville alumni Sam Howard and Connor Justus are the only Bartow athletes still playing, and likely will be until the college sports seasons start up again in the fall.

It was a two-start week for Howard, who had his worst start of the year but is nonetheless still dealing for the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats in the Colorado Rockies organization.

He did struggle last Tuesday against Trenton, surrendering five hits and three runs (the most he’s given up in a start so far this year) in five innings.

Three walks in the five innings contributed to the damage as Howard took his fourth loss of the season despite striking out five.

The former Cane bounced back on Sunday though, pitching five more innings against Reading, but surrendering just two runs on six hits and a walk.

Howard also struck out seven in that game, tied for his second-highest total of the season.

Howard got a no-decision despite the fine outing, leaving his season record at 1-4, a line that’s not backed up by his other stats.

In nine starts so far with Hartford and one with Triple-A Albuquerque, he’s recorded a 2.33 ERA and .90 WHIP after surrendering just 34 hits and 10 walks in 49 innings.

Both that ERA and WHIP mark would be top-five in the Eastern League if Howard had pitched enough innings to qualify. He’s also struck out 43.

Meanwhile, Justus, Howard’s fellow former Cane, has been stuck in a prolonged slump for the Class A-Advanced Inland Empire 66ers in the Los Angeles Angels organization.

Justus played in only three games last week as his average has continued to fall below .200, but the three-game stretch actually provided some hopeful signs for the beleaguered former Georgia Tech shortstop.

Justus went 3-for-11 and mashed two home runs, one each on Thursday and Saturday against Lancaster.

His Saturday dinger started a four-run rally in the eighth, and Inland Empire would go on to score four more in the ninth for a 13-10 win.

Justus added three runs scored and two RBIs in the three games, as both of his homers were solo shots.

Even with the encouraging signs, Justus is still hitting just .192 in 52 games this year for the 66ers.

He has already smashed five homers, more than doubling his previous year’s total of two, and his walk rate has remained a robust 15.3 percent, allowing his on-base percentage to stay at .345, fourth among Inland Empire regulars. His 35 walks lead the team.