Georgia Highlands College pitcher Colby Taylor delivers to the plate during the GCAA championship game on May 13 at LakePoint. Taylor threw a complete game, striking out 10 that day, and he is now on the MLB Draft radar. The draft is ongoing from Monday through Wednesday.

The MLB draft got started Monday night, with Royce Lewis going No. 1 overall to the Minnesota Twins to kick off the three-day extravaganza that will see thousands of amateur baseball players selected.

Although Bartow County doesn’t have a sure-fire pick this year the way former Cartersville and Georgia Tech shortstop Connor Justus was in 2016, a trio of Georgia Highlands Chargers could still potentially get the call in the later rounds of the draft.

Sophomore pitcher Colby Taylor and third baseman Brandon Bell were listed on Baseball America’s list of draft prospects for the state of Georgia, while freshman shortstop Grant Bodison has also garnered some interest.

“Those three guys have the possibility of getting taken,” GHC head coach Dash O’Neill said. “I don’t know that it’s a done deal with any of them. I think probably all three of them are going to continue with school, but it’s possible that a team might take a flier on them late.”

If any of the three are selected, they would have the honor of being the second draft pick in GHC history, after current Atlanta Braves farmhand Dalton Geekie was picked in the 22nd round in 2015.

Unlike Geekie, it’s unlikely any of the three this year would elect to sign with a major league team even if they were drafted.

Taylor is signed to pitch at Western Kentucky next year, and Bell has a scholarship to Georgia State. Bodison has another year of eligibility at Highlands.

“[Taylor and Bell] both have really good offers to play Division I baseball, so I think they would have to go a lot higher than I think is anticipated to really be interested in going [pro],” O’Neill said. “Bodison is coming back to Highlands next year, he was just a freshman, so I don’t anticipate it. I wouldn’t be surprised if any or all three of them got picked up, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if none of them went, just because of the nature of the beast.”

Even if none of the three sign a pro contract this year, having prospects that are even considered in the draft is a boost to the Highlands program, which has only been around for four years.

The Chargers won the first conference championship in school history this year, and sending players to the pros is another mark of a up-and-coming program.

“You always want there to be positive attention to the program,” O’Neill said. “So, when there’s guys that Baseball America or another publication puts out as being top prospects or guys that are being looked at, that’s always good for us, because recruits want to see that, and ultimately our goal is to develop players and try to help them get to the next level and realize their dreams. Those are huge things for us.”

Taylor won the conference championship clincher with a complete-game effort this year, which capped a year in which he was the top pitcher in a deep rotation.

The sophomore paired a good fastball with a curveball, changeup and slider.

“I don’t like to say that we had an ace this year because I think we had four good starting pitchers, but Colby was our opening-day starter, he was the guy that won the conference championship game for us, so I don’t think that it would be a stretch to say he was maybe our No. 1 and our most experienced and trusted guy,” O’Neill said. “He used all four pitches effectively and, as the season wore on, I think his secondary pitches really improved, and I think that’s why he had so much success at the end of the season, because he was able to throw all four pitches for strikes in any given count.”

Taylor went 9-4 while leading the Chargers in wins and innings pitched (82.1).

Bell, meanwhile, has a jump-off-the-page tool with his right-handed power, a commodity that will always be in demand among major league teams.

The third baseman mashed 13 home runs to lead not only GHC, but also the entire conference. He added 51 RBIs in just 61 games.

“Brandon was one of our key sluggers in the middle of the lineup, drove in a bunch of runs and obviously led the conference in home runs and power production,” O’Neill said.

The youngest member of the trio, Bodison came to Highlands with plenty of hype, as he was originally committed to South Carolina after being ranked as one of the top 100 high school prospects in the county by at least one publication.

After ending up at GHC, he had a solid freshman year, hitting .270 with a .421 on-base percentage and filling several highlight reels with his defensive play at shortstop.

“Grant is an exceptional defensive shortstop and was a stalwart for us there, and was a big part of our offense too. He drove in a bunch of runs and scored a bunch of runs and got on base a lot,” O’Neill said.

All three got copious amounts of exposure this season, as scouts were a regular fixture at LakePoint, the Chargers’ home field.

“Because we play at LakePoint and because we’re so close to Atlanta, it’s easy for them to get to us, easy for them to see us, and I think that’s one of the appeals of playing here,” O’Neill said. “I can think of a lot fewer games that we didn’t have a professional scout at than games that we did, so they’re out there all the time.”

Now, Taylor, Bell and Bodison will be waiting to see if any of those scouts saw something they liked, and if their phone will ring with a major-league organization on the other end of the line.

Even getting themselves in that position means that the trio have done more than the majority of college players.

“I just couldn’t be more proud of them,” O’Neill said. “For Brandon and Colby, they were both guys coming off solid freshman outings and looking to take a jump and I think both of them did that, and we’re just proud of them, proud that they’re getting any kind of attention and I think they’re great representatives of Georgia Highlands College baseball.”