Another week and another honor for Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been dominating the prestigious camp circuit and burnishing his reputation as the best high school player in the country this summer.

One week after being named the best player at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, Lawrence went to Indianapolis and was named the top quarterback at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge.

“By the end of the event, Trevor Lawrence left no doubts that he is the top prospect in the country,” Rivals.com gushed over the long-haired gunslinger.

Like the Nike-sponsored Elite 11 Finals, Five-Star Challenge, Adidas’ main event, was chock-full of the best recruits in the country.

Also like that event, it featured a 7-on-7 tournament, giving Lawrence and the other attendees the chance to compete and keep score.

After starting out with two losses, according to Rivals, Lawrence righted his team and took them deep into the tournament, although they fell short in the championship.

Still, the Cartersville rising senior did enough to be named the best quarterback at the event, ahead of fellow five-stars Justin Fields and Matt Corral.

He’ll get a chance to avenge his 7-on-7 loss at the end of the month, when he will attend The Opening in Oregon, along with 10 other quarterbacks who were selected based on their play at the Elite 11 Finals.