10 months into his recovery from Tommy John surgery, everything is progressing nicely for former Georgia Highlands pitcher and current member of the Atlanta Braves organization Dalton Geekie.

“It feels great,” Geekie said. “I feel better than I ever have in my entire life, the ball is coming out of my hand really well. I still feel pain every once in a while, but that’s normal, breaking up scar tissue and stuff. All in all, I feel amazing.”

Geekie was picked by the Braves in the 22nd round of the 2015 MLB draft after two years at Georgia Highlands.

His first full season in the minors was interrupted last summer when he felt his elbow pop while pitching in relief for the Class A-Advanced Rome Braves.

He had Tommy John surgery on August 5 to reattach the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his elbow.

The procedure is common among pitchers, and rarely impedes a player’s career beyond the 12-18 month period used for rehab and recovery.

Geekie is already most of the way through that time, and he’s quickly checking off benchmarks on the road to full recovery.

He started throwing again in late February, and is up to two flat-ground throwing sessions a week.

In July, he’ll start throwing again from a mound, starting with fastballs and working his way back to full bullpen sessions.

“I’ll actually be able to get on a mound and throw some fastballs so I’m pretty excited,” Geekie said. “Knock on wood, I haven’t had any setbacks yet, everything’s running just fine. I haven’t had to miss a day of throwing or anything.”

If everything keeps going smoothly, Geekie will likely be able to pitch to live hitters again by October, in instructional league games, and then return fully healthy for spring training in 2018.

While he’s recovering, he’s been mostly confined to the Braves’ spring-training complex near Orlando, Florida, along with other rehabbers and young players waiting for short-season minor leagues to start.

His life is mostly baseball, but Geekie hasn’t had a problem with it.

“Nothing’s been too terribly difficult,” Geekie said. “They say people go crazy when they’re in rehab, because you’re in Orlando, Florida for forever. It can get taxing, but I’m down here with a really good group of people and the staff down here is amazing, so it’s made the whole process really easy.”

Assuming the process stays that easy, Geekie has his sights set on quickly making up for the lost year.

“I’ll throw in games this October ... that’ll be the first time I’ll pitch in like a live game, and then I’ll go home for the offseason and come in spring training 2018 and compete for a job,” Geekie said.