Cass High graduate Tarris Batiste was a standout football player at Georgia State, helping the Panthers secure the program’s first-ever bowl game appearance while being named an all-conference safety.

Naturally, the preferred next destination would have been the NFL.

However, he did not get drafted, and after a brief stay with the Atlanta Falcons in rookie minicamp in 2016, he was not invited back for training camp.

With his dream to play in the NFL stalled, Batiste contemplated, “What’s next?”

“My mom and my dad said you can’t just sit around [the house] moping around because you didn’t make a team,” Batiste said. “You should keep trying to play football. If not, find something you are passionate about, find what your purpose is. My mom and dad helped me a lot, and they was in my corner even when I felt down.”

While still keeping in football shape in case a call to resume his career comes, Batiste has moved on to other passions, such as donating his time to the area’s youth.

This interest has followed Batiste from his days at Cass High, where he volunteered at Bartow Give a Kid a Chance. There, he provided children with bookbags, haircuts and other school supplies.

He also wants to help athletes realize their potential, and he used his experiences in college to relate back to the football players currently at Cass.

“Dream fearlessly, I tell them that all the time,” Batiste said. “I tell them to get on my shoulders and jump.”

Cass head coach Bobby Hughes said the time Batiste spends with the players is invaluable.

“The kids really look up to him,” Hughes said. “For [Batiste] to come back and work with our kids is just a blessing.”

Batiste goes every Tuesday and Thursday to Cass to help the Colonels for the upcoming season, and along the way gives them advice about life.

“I help teach them things about nutrition, mobility and a little bit about the body,” Batiste said. “I give them lessons about discipline, sacrifices, attitude and perseverance. I give them a lot of life lessons in funny ways that are related to football.”

Batiste continues to stay involved in the game of football, but he is also opening more doors for himself outside of that. He is currently a graduate assistant for the strength and conditioning program at Georgia State, and is pursuing a master’s degree in hospitality and management.

Jessie Minter, who was a safeties coach at Georgia State during Batiste’s time there, lauded his former star for staying involved in the game and the community.

“The opportunity to get his master’s degree is opening up as many doors as possible for himself as he continues to grow,” Minter said. “He is capable of doing a lot of different things.”

Batiste continues to open up his possibilities in the future, but he is learning more about himself from an unexpected group of people. The group is the Cass football team because they have expanded his knowledge on how to teach the game of football. He credits them for teaching him how to push players to their potential.

“They are helping me become a better person and a better coach,” Batiste said. “I like seeing younger guys develop themselves as better players and better men.”

The leadership qualities Batiste shows with the Colonels is no surprise to Minter, who watched Batiste lead an upstart Georgia State program even as an underclassman.

“Batiste has always had a magnetic personality that people gravitate towards,” Minter said. “As long he is doing the right things and impacting people, I think he’ll be successful in whatever he does.”

Batiste continues to serve others in the community, but while he does that, he actively works on his dreams of playing football.

“That [football] grind never stops man,” Batiste said. “That’s a lifestyle now.”