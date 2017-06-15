RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cass quarterback Rett Moore hands off to Ahijah Blackwell during a padded camp at East Paulding Wednesday. Blackwell and Moore were two that impressed in a competitive setting against strong upper-classifcation teams Walton and Allatoona.

Cass head coach Bobby Hughes said he could feel the sense of confidence when his Colonels got on the bus to go back to Cass after its padded camp at East Paulding on Thursday.

According to Hughes, Cass acquitted itself well at the two-day camp against some strong upper-classification teams in Allatoona and Walton.

“Just a confidence and belief in what we’re doing,” Hughes said of what his team took from the camp. “We got on the bus and they felt really good about themselves, which is half the battle.

“We were real pleased with our competitiveness. Allatoona, Walton and East Paulding are all good football teams. I’ve said since I got here, we’re not going to get any better if we don’t continue to compete against the best in the area.”

The camp began each day with different offensive units going up against their defensive counterparts — such as linemen and running backs against the other team’s front seven, and receivers and quarterbacks going up against the other team’s secondary.

The teams would then put the units together for 11-on-11s with 30-minute games.

As a result of the format and the involvement of different positions, the padded camp provided a different type of environment compared to the 7-on-7s that often dominate the press cycle over summer.

For a run-based offense like Cass, Wednesday and Thursday’s camp allowed the Colonels to work on multiple aspects of their game.

“We’re not a drop back, sling-it-around-all-over-the-place team anyway,” Hughes said. “It’s a lot easier to throw it and catch it [in 7-on-7s] than when somebody’s rushing the passer.”

The running game was one aspect the Colonels impressed with, as rising junior Thomas Gilliam and sophomore Ahijah Blackwell ran the ball well behind a young offensive line.

Gilliam came on strong over the second half of the 2016 season after starter Derrick Maxwell went down with an injury. Blackwell is expected to have a big year in 2017 as well.

“We ran the ball very well. I was real pleased,” Hughes said. “We have a young offensive line and they really gelled and got going. We played four or five different people at he H-back or tight end position, trying to create some depth there. Overall, we were very pleased.”

In addition to seeing encouraging signs from the running game, rising-junior quarterback Rett Moore impressed as well. He took the majority of the reps with rising sophomore Logan Nelson away playing baseball.

Evan Hinton, another Colonel who could factor in some at quarterback, had a strong camp in the secondary, which should be a strength of Cass with returning rising-senior standouts DeMarco Moore, Macland Shay and Cameron Gonyea.

Reed Davis, Blake Carrington and Eathan Mitchell all played well at linebacker, also, according to Hughes.

“Just running to the ball there,” Hughes said of what he saw in his defense at the camp. “We have a couple of guys moving to positions, and just the leadership of Tripp [Breeden] and Seven [Richards], Macland and Gonyea in the secondary, just leading that group makes it a lot easier.”

The Colonels also worked in Blackwell in the slot, an important position for a team that features the jet sweep prominently in its offense. Malik Grimes and Moore also are going to work in at that position after Cass found out last week rising senior Terry Berdin, who played in the slot last year for Cass, is no longer with the school.

Cass still has a busy summer ahead of it with a 7-on-7 at Pepperell and a JV camp at North Cobb next week. The following week, the Colonels have another 7-on-7 tournament lined up and then another padded camp at Northwest Whitfield in July.

Cass is keeping busy this summer with padded camps and 7-on-7 tournaments, and Hughes said all the competition helps break up the monotony of summer workouts.

“The more people you can compete against, the better when you’re trying to learn your identity and become tougher,” Hughes said.