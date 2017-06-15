RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE

Cartersville quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Tee Webb talk between plays during a summer workout on June 1 at the high school. The Canes will take part in the Corky Kell 7-on-7 Classic this weekend in Roswell.

Continuing to compete in the state’s most prestigious summer 7-on-7 tournaments, the Cartersville High football team’s tour of champions makes its next stop in Roswell for the Corky Kell Classic 7-on-7 tournament.

The event will feature pool play today before moving to bracket play Saturday.

Among the 30 teams invited are Buford, Colquitt County, Roswell, Mill Creek and a host of the best high school footall teams in the state.

Cartersville will play in “Pod E,” which includes Norcross, Houston County, Mountain View and Cherokee.

Pool play begins at 9:30 a.m. today and goes until noon.

Norcross lost much of its 7-on-7 talent with the graduation of the 2017 class, as did Houston County with 5-star quarterback Jake Fromm graduating off last year’s team.

Colquitt County is the two-time defending champ of the tournament.

In other Canes related news this week:

MAXPREPS TOP 100 — MaxPreps named Cartersville a preseason Top 100 team in the country.

The Canes joined Buford, Colquitt County, Grayson, Roswell, Tucker and Valdosta from Georgia. The seven teams from the Peach State are the fourth-most in the top 100, behind only California, Texas and Florida.

LAWRENCE’S THE OPENING TEAM — Quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s team for The Opening was announced Thursday, and Lawrence is paired with fellow Clemson commit Xavier Thomas on team Savage Pro.

Thomas is the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports, behind only Lawrence. He too is committed to Clemson.

Lawrence also is on the team with a Kentucky-committed quarterback from Central Gwinnett, Jarren Williams.

Lawrence’s receivers for the event include Kevin Austin (No. 49 receiver in 247’s composite rankings), Miami commit Brain Hightower (No. 22), Miami commit Mark Pope (2), Justyn Ross (8) and Miami-committed tight end Will Mallory (No. 9 tight end).

Ross and Austin are Clemson targets.

Lawrence was invited to The Opening after his performance in the Elite 11 Finals in California two weeks ago.

The Opening will be held June 28-July 3 at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

JOHNS OFFERED BY KIFFIN — JaCory Johns, who has been racking up scholarship offers this summer, picked up another one Wednesday from Florida Atlantic.

FAU is now coached by former Oakland Raiders, USC and Tennessee head coach, and Alabama offensive coordinator, Lane Kiffin.

The offer is Johns’ 13th, and second this month after being offered by the Big 10’s Purdue on June 1.