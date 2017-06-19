Lucas Johnson, who was a standout football player for Cass High School, has continued his playing career at Georgia State. Johnson is currently a rising junior for the Panthers and will fight for a starting spot on the offensive line this coming season after playing sporadically in 2016.

This year will bring the biggest change for Johnson, as he will have to adjust to new head coach Shawn Elliott and his staff.

Johnson and his teammates were skeptical of the new style Elliott’s staff had at first.

“When winter workouts started, everybody was a little hesitant as to how they were going to adjust to the coaching,” Johnson said. “But we all bought into what they were saying, and since then, we’ve had nothing but positive results from it. I think we all adapted pretty well, and we all get along with the coaches.”

In terms of adjusting to the new system, Johnson is confident the switch will not be a problem.

“I mean, when it comes to football, you know run schemes are all pretty much the same, whether it’s zone, power or gap schemes,” Johnson said. “The adjustment has been very well. The offensive game should be straight.”

Johnson came to Georgia State after starting for three years at Cass. He was a preseason first team all-state selection in Class 4A by Georgia High School Football Daily.

This year, Johnson will look to maximize his playing potential at Georgia State by using his free time to enhance his game or getting more knowledge about the playbook.

“I was always fascinated by the technology that we had [available] to watch film,” Johnson said. “Getting to Georgia State, and having access to practice films and game films. I thought it was pretty cool, so I took advantage of it. Now that we have it on our mobile devices, I try to take advantage of it on a daily basis and as often as I can.”

Johnson hopes the extra practice will help make this season a successful one for him and the team.

“I expect myself to be a starter for all the games,” Johnson said. “With the help of the new coaching staff, [let’s hope we] make another bowl appearance and try to win a championship this year.”