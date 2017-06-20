Buy photo

The bleachers in the corner of the J.H Morgan Gym were packed with kids anticipating the arrival of former NBA All-Star shooting guard Dale Ellis.

As Ellis told his story of making it to the NBA, he talked about the work ethic and the confidence one must have to make it.

The kids soaked in the information coming from Ellis, and all of them had questions for the former star.

A child in the front row asked how Ellis became so good, and he began to discuss the B.E.E.F shooting method — balance, elbow, eye and follow through.

Ellis hopes the little insights he gave at the Eddie Lee Wilkins Camp Tuesday morning, like the B.E.E.F. method, will impact the community in a positive way.

“You come to camps like [the Eddie Lee Wilkins], and you can reach one of the kids, you’ve made a difference,” Ellis said, “And that’s what it is about, trying to make a difference in someone else’s life.”

This is the first time Ellis has appeared as a guest speaker at the Eddie Lee Wilkins Basketball Camp.

Wilkins and Ellis have some familiarity with each other as they faced each other in the NBA. Wilkins recalled a particular memory where Ellis was playing very well against him.

“I know that when we played [him] one time and he was on fire, the coach told us if he comes to the lane, take him out,” Wilkins said. “You know I wasn’t about [to do that]. I knew him well, knew him personally and you know the good thing is he never came into the lane, but he had about 35 points.”

Ellis was used to putting up games like that.

In fact, in the 1988-89 season, he finished third in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27.5 points per game. Only Michael Jordan and Karl Malone scored more that year, and he finished ahead of such notable players like Magic Johnson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley, Dominique Wilkins and Clyde Drexler, among others.

Eddie Lee Wilkins is gracious that former NBA players like Ellis, Patrick Ewing and Doc Rivers take the time to come to his camp.

“I’ve had numerous NBA players [come here],” Wilkins said. “The thing we have in common is we’re a brotherhood. It’s a very special, very unique group and it’s a fraternity that play in the NBA. I was very fortunate to bring these type of people to Cartersville to meet these kids, and inspire them be great at whatever they do.”

These star players bring out the excitement in the kids as they get to hear stories about making it to the NBA.

Those stories are especially impactful when coming from a local legend, as Ellis played at Marietta High School.

“I hope it motivates them,” Wilkins said. “The most important thing that a lot of these players say is you have to put in the work, and I know that for myself. Dale is someone from the area and for them to know that it could be them as well [is important].”

Ellis is no stranger when it comes to giving back to the community.

He has been retired for 17 years and he uses his time to make the community better.

Ellis’ involvement in the community includes his work as president for the Atlanta Chapter of The Retired Players Association. He handles the responsibility of recruiting new members, putting events on and deciding where the money that goes to the community is distributed. The proceeds are split with Breakthrough Atlanta.

“What they’re doing is getting these kids college prepared,” Ellis said. “[The] majority of these kids will be the first in their family to receive college degrees. We’re excited about the partnership we have with them.”

For Ellis and Wilkins, the opportunity to give a child a fair chance to make it in life is the ultimate goal.

“My favorite moment is the expression of the youth, you know seeing that this person that has been so successful is right in front of them,” Wilkins said. “To visualize that it could be them. I think that is the good part of it. I always want the kids to feel like they can do anything or be anybody that they want to be. It doesn’t have to be in basketball, but they can be successful in life and whatever they do. I think by having a lot of these players come in, it lets them know that the common goal is you have to work hard at whatever you do. You have to stay focused.”